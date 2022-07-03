Coventry City facing fresh competition in pursuit of Premier League defender

Preston North End have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

The young defender made two FA Cup appearances for Palace last season, and looks set to be allowed to leave on loan this summer, in order to get more regular game time.

It was recently reported that Championship side Coventry City, and League One outfit MK Dons, are both keen to complete deals for the 18-year-old.

Can you get 25/25 on this Coventry City managers quiz?

1 of 25 What position did Mark Robins play in his playing career? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

Now however, it seems as though interest from the Football League in the teenager is starting to grow even more.

According to this latest update, Preston are now also keen to complete a transfer to secure the services of Adaramola for the coming campaign.

Despite that, it is thought that Coventry boss Mark Robins is hopeful of convincing the teenager to join the Sky Blues, as he is expected to be given clearance to hold talks with Adaramola.

The Verdict

It does look as though this could be something of a coup for whichever club wins the race for Adaramola.

The teenager clearly possesses a fair amount of potential, and the level of interest there is in him does seem to highlight how good he could be next season.

You get the feeling that Robins looks set to given the chance to talk to Adaramola suggests Coventry may have an advantage here, which would be a major boost to their transfer business.

Things haven’t quite got going for the Sky Blues in this market just yet, with only Kasey Palmer joining the club’s first-teamso far, meaning the addition of Adaramola would be another welcome boost.