Highlights Coventry City are yet to agree a fee for Oliver Dovin.

However, negotiations are thought to be in the final stages.

The Sky Blues need to address their goalkeeping area.

Championship side Coventry City are yet to agree a fee to sign Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin.

That's according to Sports Bladet, who believed that the two sides are still fairly far apart in their respective valuations of the player.

This is a minor setback for the Sky Blues, who have made a fairly productive start to the summer transfer window, making a few decent signings on paper.

Talented attacker Raphael Borges Rodrigues has made the move from Australian side Macarthur, Luis Binks has returned to the Sky Blues permanently and Jack Rudoni has made the switch to Huddersfield Town.

Binks, who was on loan at the Coventry Building Society Arena last term, looks set to be an important addition, having impressed at times during the 2023/24 campaign.

Rudoni, meanwhile, could prove to be one of the signings of the summer, having thrived with the Terriers.

At Coventry, he could take his game to a new level and be a real asset in the middle of the park, after coming in as a much-needed midfield option.

They may have lost Callum O'Hare, who has left the club following the end of his contract in the Midlands, but they have the remainder of the window to replace him, if Rudoni isn't going to operate in an advanced midfield role.

The Sky Blues, however, look strong in many areas despite the fact they have seen a number of players depart in recent weeks, although there are one or two positions that may need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

Coventry City summer 2024 senior departures Player Released/Sold/Loaned Out Liam Kelly Released Simon Moore Released Dermi Lusala Released Callum O'Hare Released Marco Rus Sold to Ayr United Matt Godden Sold to Charlton Athletic (Correct as of July 10th, 2024)

Coventry City closing in on Oliver Dovin with goalkeeping area needing to be strengthened

The goalkeeping area is one department that needs to be looked at, with Ben Wilson being knocked out of his starting spot by Brad Collins.

Wilson was a real asset during the 2022/23 campaign, but was unable to perform to his best last term and his replacement Collins was unable to impress either, being at fault for at least one of the goals against Hull City during the latter stages of the season.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that the Sky Blues are targeting another stopper, and they are in the "final stages" of negotiations to secure a deal for Dovin.

That's according to Sports Bladet, who also believe there's still a reasonable gap between the two sides in terms of their valuations of the player.

Coventry City's patience could work off for Oliver Dovin

Although there still seems to be some negotiating to do until a deal is done, the Sky Blues shouldn't exit this race.

It looks as though their persistence in trying to get a deal done will pay dividends - and 21-year-old Dovin could be a great stopper for the long term.

It's a risk to bring a young stopper in who hasn't played in the Championship before.

However, he could turn out to be a real asset.

The Sky Blues' recruitment in recent years has been very good, so fans should have faith that Dovin could be an excellent addition.