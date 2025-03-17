Frank Lampard will likely already have one eye on the summer transfer window, as he continues to mould the Coventry City squad into his image.

The Sky Blues' boss has already had his first transfer window at the club, but with the winter window notoriously short and hectic, it's likely that we will begin to see Lampard's plans for the future of the team take shape a little more over the course of this summer.

The former Chelsea and Derby County boss has overseen a fantastic turnaround since he took over from Mark Robins. City were 17th and just two points above the drop zone as recently as three months ago, when Lampard first stepped into the dugout. They now find themselves firmly in contention to secure a play-off berth at the end of the season.

No matter the eventual outcome of their season, Lampard will surely be keen to stamp his own imprint on the side next season, which will likely result in several alterations to the squad that he has inherited.

With that in mind, here are two Sky Blues men who could benefit from a move away from the CBS Arena in the summer.

Brad Collins

After joining Coventry from League One outfit Barnsley last summer, Collins took over from Ben Wilson as the club’s number one goalkeeper last season, making 28 Championship appearances.

He also played a key role in the Sky Blues’ remarkable run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and even saved a penalty from Casemiro under the Wembley arch.

However, since the arrival of Oliver Dovin from Hammarby in the summer, it has become clear that the Swede is the club’s new, long-term number one. When you consider the impressive start that Dovin has made, and the fact he is only 22, there is unlikely to be an opportunity to take the shirt from him over the next few seasons.

This leaves Collins in the situation where he is fighting with Wilson just to make the bench and, at 28 years of age, he surely needs to be playing games if he is to avoid running the risk of his career petering out.

According to Capology estimates, he is currently commanding a wage believed to be in the region of £3k-per-week. While this isn’t big money for Championship level by any means, it still represents a handy sum of cash which could be used elsewhere by the club.

With that in mind, it appears as though it would be better for all parties if Collins could secure a move away from the Midlands outfit during the summer transfer window.

Fabio Tavares

Another man who should surely be targeting an exit from Coventry in the summer is Fabio Tavares.

The striker is currently on loan at Burton Albion in League One, which is likely an indication of where his future may lie.

Fabio Tavares senior career - Fotmob Rochdale 2018-2020 Curzon Ashton (Loan) 2020 Rochdale 2020-2021 Coventry City 2021- Burton Albion (Loan) 2025-

The 24-year-old is now into his fifth season with the Sky Blues since his move from Rochdale, and it’s fair to say it’s been a move that hasn’t really worked out. He has found opportunities, particularly from the start of games, few and far between and has hardly featured at all this season.

His cause is not helped by the fact that Coventry now have plenty of depth at the top end of the pitch. Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante are all proven Championship frontmen, while young Belgian Norman Bassette has also shown promising signs during his first season at the club.

Throw in the fact that Coventry could even be a Premier League side next season, and all the signs surely point towards Tavares needing to exit the club.

At 24, he is beyond the stage where he could be classed as a young player who should be kept around for the future, and with little suggestion that he is capable at Championship level, this is another situation where it is best for both the club and the player if they part ways.