This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City are one of several Championship sides eyeing a potential summer swoop for Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing.

That is according to our recent Football League World exclusive, which revealed that the Sky Blues were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

They are not the only ones doing so, though, with a string of Championship clubs said to be doing so.

Indeed, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Reading and Rotherham United were all credited with an interest in the above report.

With the Coventry links in mind, though, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Wing potentially making the move to the CBS Arena this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Look, I don't think this would be a bad signing for Coventry by any means.

Wing has prior Championship experience and has shown this season that he is very capable of contributing with goals and assists from midfield.

Indeed, he has eight goals and four assists to his name in League One so far this campaign.

However, in Coventry's current situation, I can't help but feel they need to take that next step, and this signing doesn't exactly scream that.

Wing is a talented player, though, and that is evidenced by the fact several Championship sides are keen.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could potentially be a good signing for Coventry to make.

With Callum O'Hare likely to be out for some time yet due to injury, and Gustavo Hamer no doubt set to attract more attention in the summer window, the Sky Blues may need to add some other options who can provide them with firepower from midfield.

Wing is certainly someone who looks as though he could fit that bill, with eight goals and four assists in League One for Wycombe this season, highlighting his ability to both take chances, and create them.

The fact he also has previous experience in the Championship, where he also showed he can make an impact with Middlesbrough in particular, could also help him make the step back up as well.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling this could be one that is worth pursuing for Coventry.

Alfie Burns

Wing feels very much like the type of signing that would suit Coventry and Mark Robins.

Robins has consistently proved he can improve players, helping them adapt to a higher level without the pressures that come at some clubs.

Wing is having a really good season with Wycombe and it makes sense for him to be looking up a level heading into 2023/24.

Coventry looks a good fit, too, particularly if the Sky Blues end up losing Gus Hamer. Whilst Wing probably hasn’t got a ceiling as high as the Brazilian, he’s a capable body ready to replace him if there’s disappointment in the summer transfer window.

Games would be easy enough to come by and that’s the most important thing. It could work for all parties.