Coventry City weighing up transfer swoop for striker

Coventry City have reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland according to the Courier.

It is believed that the Championship side have been keeping tabs on Shankland since he played for Ayr, and are considering an approach for the striker before the transfer window closes in October.

The Scotsman has scored one goal this season for Dundee United, but netted 28 goals in 33 appearances for the club in last year’s campaign, with his performances seemingly not going unnoticed.

A move to Coventry City could be tempting for the forward as well, with the Sky Blues winning promotion from League One last term.

The Sky Blues have made a relatively strong start to their first season back in the Championship, as they currently sit 13th in the second-tier standings.

Mark Robins’ side beat QPR 3-2 in their last match, and will be eager to build on this positive result when they return to action this weekend.

Coventry take on Barnsley at Oakwell, in a match that is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides, with the Tykes looking to pick up their first win of the season.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a great signing for Mark Robins’ side.

Shankland has shown that he knows where the back of the net is with Dundee United, and I think he’s more than capable of adjusting to the demands of English football.

He’s still got age on his side as well, and I think he’d be the ideal player to challenge both Tyler Walker and Matt Godden for their spots in the starting XI this season.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I think Shankland can provide that this season with the Sky Blues.