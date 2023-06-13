Coventry City's squad by the start of the 2023-24 season could look a lot different to what it did when they were defeated in the Championship play-off final last month, with one new signing already confirmed and several of their stars linked with moves away.

Talisman Viktor Gyokeres and midfield maestro Gustavo Hamer are coming into the final year of their contracts, and both could leave with the former already indicating that he wants to test himself at a higher level.

City have already been in the transfer market before it has officially opened by agreeing a deal for Bristol City left-back Jay Dasilva, who will start a four-year deal on July 1, but other areas of the squad need to be addressed even before the potential departures of Gyokeres and Hamer.

And according to the London Evening Standard, the Sky Blues are one of a number of clubs in the Championship and in Europe keen to bring in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys this summer.

Who is Bashir Humphreys?

Humphreys has been at Chelsea since 2017 after joining the club at under-15's level and appeared for the under-18's for the first time in the 2019-20 season when he was 16 years of age.

Featuring in his natural position of centre-back as well as in midfield in the 2020-21 season, Humphreys captained Chelsea's under-18's that year before stepping up to the under-21's the following year on a regular basis, as well as playing for England's under-19's.

Last season saw Chelsea decide to loan the 20-year-old out to German second tier side Paderborn in January after he was named on the bench in the Premier League multiple times - he featured 12 times in the 2. Bundesliga and notched one assist.

What is Bashir Humphrey's situation with Chelsea?

Humphreys is contracted at Stamford Bridge until June 2024, although the Blues have the option to extend that deal by an extra year should they wish.

It is likely that the Londoners will do just that and Humphreys would then become the latest in a long line of young players to head out on loan on a regular basis until they're ready for the first-team or are either sold on or released.

And it is unclear as to whether Coventry's interest is on a loan deal or permanently, but the Standard have claimed that there are clubs wanting to sign the young defender on a full-time basis.

Would Bashir Humphreys be a good signing for Coventry City?

With the loans of Callum Doyle, Luke McNally and Jonathan Panzo ending, not to mention Michael Rose leaving on a free, defence is an area that needs major reconstruction this summer at the CBS Arena.

One or multiple of those loanees could end up returning, but Mark Robins has to keep his options open and Humphreys is certainly a fresh one.

He has gained experience out at a decent level in Germany for half a season and he should be ready to make an impact in the Championship off the back of that.

And there may not be a better club to send him to than Coventry, who have developed several young players under Robins to become much improved.