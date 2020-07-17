Coventry City eyeing up move for defender

Coventry City have been linked with AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, according to reports from Goal via the Coventry Telegraph.

Mark Robins has wasted no time in bolstering his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, after witnessing his side win automatic promotion from League One last term.

Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Callum O’Hare and Marcel Hillsner have signed for City in recent weeks, and Panzo could be set to join them.

The 19-year-old joined Monaco from Chelsea in 2018, but has made only three first-team appearances for the French side since making the move from Stamford Bridge.

Panzo spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Cercle Brugge and made 17 appearances for the Belgian side, but his future at Monaco looks uncertain.

According to Goal, via the Coventry Telegraph, Monaco are “yet to decide” on Panzo’s future, with Coventry said to be “looking at” the defender’s situation.

Panzo can play at left-back or at centre-half and has made three appearances for England’s Under-21 side.

The Verdict

Panzo looks to be a talented player who has been unlucky since joining Monaco.

A move to the Championship could be an excellent experience for him and you would expect him to be a regular starter for Coventry.

He has decent pedigree and is still young, so there is no reason to suggest why this move cannot work out.

Coventry are starting to build a really nice team heading into next season, and they could shock a few next term.