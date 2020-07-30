Coventry City eyeing up move for 11-goal marksman

Coventry City are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Jackson has been a key player for the Tractor Boys since arriving from Accrington Stanley in 2018, with the 26-year-old forming an excellent strike partnership with James Norwood this season.

Jackson scored 11 goals in 32 League One appearances for Ipswich this season, chipping in with seven assists for Paul Lambert’s side who missed out on a top-six finish.

The striker’s future at Portman Road looks uncertain, though. With only one year remaining on his contract in Suffolk, the club do have the option to extend that by another year.

Jackson, though, has rejected Town’s latest contract offer, with Championship sides said to be showing an interest in the forward.

Newly-promoted Coventry City, who were crowned Champions of League One this season, are interested in signing Jackson this summer, as Mark Robins’ side look to cement their place in the second tier.

The Sky Blues have been active in the transfer market following their promotion to the Championship, bringing in the likes of Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta.

The Verdict

It would be a blow for Ipswich to lose Jackson this summer.

He was such a key player under Paul Lambert this season having contributed to so many goals, but the fact that he’s rejected another offer from the club hardly bodes well.

He struggled to find the net on a regular basis the last time he played in the Championship, but I think after a good season in front of goal in 2019/20, he will cope with the potential step-up in 2020/21.