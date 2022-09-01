Coventry City eyeing up late transfer swoop for Newcastle United player

Coventry City have made a transfer deadline day swoop for Newcastle United centre-back Federico Fernandez, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Stoke City had been linked with the veteran Argentinian defender over the weekend, but they went on to pull out of a deal, which has left the path clear for the Sky Blues to potentially complete a loan move.

Cov boss Mark Robins is on the lookout for a new centre-back following Dominic Hyam’s permanent departure to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, and Fernandez appears to be the man in question.

The 33-year-old has been in the UK since 2014, having signed for Swansea City during their Premier League days from Napoli in Italy.

Fernandez spent four years at the South Wales club before moving on to Newcastle, where he has played 82 top flight matches for the Magpies.

His last appearance came in December 2021 against Burnley, and he’s failed to make a matchday squad under Eddie Howe this season.

Now, his next destination could be the Coventry Building Society Arena if the Sky Blues can finalise a loan deal before the 11pm deadline.

The Verdict

Whilst Coventry already have a very experienced head in the form of Kyle McFadzean in their backline, Fernandez brings something different.

Premier League know-how for one is something that the Argentinian provides, and he will still have the quality that has seen him appear just under 200 times in the top flight of English football.

Perhaps at the age of 33 though, Fernandez won’t have too much pace in his locker, and injuries have been more frequent recently, but Coventry desperately need another defender in through the door.

Whilst he may not be the ideal Hyam replacement in terms of pace, Fernandez brings lots of other things to the table and he would be a good addition.