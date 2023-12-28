Coventry City had a pretty poor start to the 2023-24 Championship season after losing both Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer from their squad, but their new-look squad is starting to really make an impact now.

Mark Robins looked to be in a bit of trouble in early November after four straight defeats in a row left the Sky Blues looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, but form has been on the rise with just one loss from their last nine matches.

Coventry have picked up 18 points in that time out of a possible 27 to move them up the Championship table, and with January on the horizon, City could be adding a few new faces to their squad, which depth-wise looks pretty thin on the ground.

Coventry want Brighton midfielder Leonard in January

And according to the Daily Record in Scotland's live blog (December 28, 11:36am), Coventry are eyeing up a new midfielder in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard - potentially as a Hamer replacement some four months after he left for Sheffield United.

Leonard is currently on loan at League One side Northampton Town from the Seagulls, which is where he spent the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at too as the Cobblers won promotion from the fourth tier of English football.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town Stats 2022-23 (League Two) 2023-24* (League One) Appearances 45 23 Goals 1 1 Assists 1 1 Yellow Cards 8 1 Shots Per Game 0.6 1.3 Pass Success % 71.3 81.7 Tackles Per Game 2.2 2.5 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.5 0.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 1.7 *Stats Correct As Of December 28, 2023, As Per WhoScored

22-year-old Leonard has played 23 times for the Cobblers in the league this season, scoring and assisting one goal a piece, and he's also attracted interest from Welsh duo Swansea and Cardiff City in late November.

Leonard is under contract at Brighton until the summer of 2026, but Coventry are looking to reportedly land the Scottish midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

Earlier on in the season, there was an expectation that Coventry would be in the market for some kind of Gustavo Hamer replacement in January, having failed to really get a deal over the line apart from a loan move for Yasin Ayari that hasn't worked out.

Now though, Robins has seemingly tempered expectations somewhat when it comes to deals being done next month, pointing towards the fact that it now seems as though his mass amount of summer signings are starting to gel effectively on the pitch.

“I said before that the huge turnover in players means we have to settle everyone in and then wait and see what’s out there, really,” Robins told CoventryLive on Boxing Day.

“I wouldn’t hold out too much for that; I wouldn’t be looking too much for new ones coming in but more to get the others bedded in and better.

"They are starting to get there now, but let’s wait and see.”