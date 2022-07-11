Coventry City eyeing up another Derby County transfer swoop

Coventry City are eyeing up a transfer move for Derby County youngster Max Bird, according to Football Insider.

Bird is the third Rams player in recent times to be linked with a switch to the Sky Blues, with Lee Buchanan a player of interest until his move to Werder Bremen, whilst in the last week attacking midfielder Louie Sibley has been reported as a target for Mark Robins.

Now, attentions have apparently turned to a more defensive-minded midfielder in Bird, who featured 42 times for County in the Championship last season as they were ultimately relegated off the back of a 21-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

In September 2020, Bird agreed a new four-year contract at Pride Park, keeping the midfielder at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

However, relegation to League One could see the 21-year-old depart the club this summer, with Coventry seemingly set to launch their own transfer approach and test County’s resolve.

The Verdict

Even though Derby are now on a sound footing having come out of administration, we don’t know what their overall financial health is looking like.

David Clowes has saved the club, but the sale of a very good player could help offset any potential losses that could come from playing League One football instead of being in the Championship.

It’s hard to see where Bird fits in currently at Coventry though, with both Ben Sheaf and Gustavo Hamer performing very well in the midfield double pivot for the Sky Blues last season.

Unless one of the duo is sold – with Hamer attracting interest from elsewhere this summer already – then it seems unlikely that Bird will end up at the CBS Arena.