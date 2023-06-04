Coventry City are keen on signing former Derby County defender Lee Buchanan this summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon report.

Who is Lee Buchanan?

Buchanan is a graduate of the Derby County academy, and played 75 times for the Rams from 2019 to 2022.

The 22-year-old was seen as a very promising player at Derby, but due to the club’s off-field issues and relegation to League One, the defender left the club on a free transfer last summer.

Buchanan made a surprise move to Germany and joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. The 22-year-old has made a decent start to life in Germany, appearing 21 times in the league, but has found consistency hard to come by as he’s been in and out of the team.

Buchanan is a player who can offer a lot of versatility, as left-back is his more familiar position, but he can also play centre-back and, where he’s played most this season for Bremen, left-wing.

The Sky Blues are preparing for another season in the Championship and this report adds that manager Mark Robins is keen on a deal for the defender having seen him lose his place in the Bremen side.

When does Lee Buchanan’s contract expire?

As the defender only joined the Bundesliga club last summer, it will be no surprise to find out that Buchanan still has plenty of time left on his deal.

The 22-year-old is under contract until June 2026, but considering he’s been in and out of the team, Robins is hoping the lure of returning to England will be enough to sign him.

This Patreon report also adds that the Sky Blues see Buchanan as a possible replacement for Jake Bidwell, who the club may look to sell in this upcoming summer transfer window.

Would Lee Buchanan be a good signing for Coventry City?

This could be a very exciting addition for the Sky Blues, as during his time at Derby, Buchanan showed that he is a very promising player.

It is no doubt that he was a shining light during Derby’s dark days, and whether he has played a lot of games or not, he is bound to come back a better player than when he left.

The concern would be how much this deal could cost Coventry, but if they are planning on replacing Bidwell with Buchanan, then you could argue this is a big upgrade for the club and one that, if done for a fair price, is good for all parties.