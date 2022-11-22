Coventry City expectation revealed on future of current first-team player

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker is expected to leave the Sky Blues on the expiration of his contract in the summer, according to yesterday’s report from Coventry Live reporter Andy Turner.

The 26-year-old has made ten league appearances this season, with the forward being required in the absence of Matty Godden who is currently expected to be out until next year with an ankle injury.

Even with Godden on the sidelines though, Walker has been limited to cameos in most of his appearances and that perhaps comes as no real surprise considering he endured an underwhelming loan spell at Portsmouth last season.

Martyn Waghorn’s injury setback has also contributed to the number of first-team opportunities the ex-Nottingham Forest man is getting – but it’s currently unclear whether he will remain in the Sky Blues’ matchday squad when the duo return.

He doesn’t look set to break into the starting lineup anytime soon though with Viktor Gyokeres currently on fire, scoring nine goals in 19 league appearances this term as a player who has been integral in guiding Mark Robins’ men up the table.

Walker, meanwhile, has failed to score in his 11 competitive appearances during 2022/23 and it’s expected that he will depart the Coventry Building Society Arena when his contract expires next year with the player believed to be on “big wages”.

The Verdict:

Considering his wages and the fact he probably isn’t providing value for money, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a decision on his future has been made already.

In fairness, there’s every chance he could get back into goalscoring form between now and the end of the season and that could force a re-think at the CBS Arena, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

This isn’t just because of Walker’s lack of goals this season – but also because of the fact he’s unlikely to be a key part of the squad when others return with Fabio Tavares to compete with for a squad spot too.

And if a suitable move away does pop up in January, you would think he would take it because he may not have too much of a chance in the second half of this season to put himself in the shop window.

He could potentially remain in the Midlands for the remainder of the campaign though because he may get more offers in the summer when he will be available for free, giving him more of an opportunity to pick the best potential next destination.