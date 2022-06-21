Coventry City enter race for in-demand Derby County player

Coventry City are one of the latest teams to throw their hat into the ring for a potential deal for Lee Buchanan, as reported by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues had an exceptional 2021/22 campaign that saw them soar towards the top end of the Championship. A play-off place even looked on the cards for the majority of the season, only for the club to eventually fall away and settle for a midtable spot instead.

Mark Robins though continues to do superb work with the second tier side and will want to go again in the next campaign – and that means continuing to invest smartly in the club and keep the team full of talent.

Quiz: The big Coventry City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Sky Blues fan

1 of 25 1. Who did Coventry sign Matty Godden from? Birmingham City Hull City Peterborough United Ipswich Town

Now, his search to add to their backline has led him to a name that many will be familiar with in Lee Buchanan. The youngster currently plays for Derby and shone for the side despite their relegation down to League One last season.

With the side now looking at potentially playing their football in the third tier for the foreseeable future and with the future of the side off the field unclear, some of their players are now at risk of being snapped up.

One such name is Buchanan, who has generated plenty of interest already. The left-back is wanted by clubs in Scotland, as well as Stoke and even clubs in Germany like Werder Bremen according to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues though are also hot on his tail and with a deal potentially doable on either a free or for a modest fee, then it looks as though Coventry could certainly snap him up on the cheap.

The Verdict

Lee Buchanan is certainly a very talented defender, as proven by the fact he has excelled at Derby already despite his age and their ongoing struggles.

The youngster has proven he can cut it in the Championship already and considering that he is just 21-years-old and has already been exposed to first-team action, the potential is there for him to get even better too. He could be worth double or triple what any team would have to fork out for his services this summer in a few seasons.

Buchanan then doesn’t look like he will be staying in League One for long and a move to a team like Coventry could be beneficial to both club and player. The defender would no doubt still get plenty of action under Mark Robins and the team would benefit from having a young, exciting option in their ranks going forward.

With the Sky Blues desperate to stay as promotion contenders, this is the kind of signing they probably should be making.