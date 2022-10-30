Coventry City enter groundshare talks with EFL club

Coventry City have entered negotiations with League Two club Walsall in regards to a potential groundshare of the Saddlers’ Banks’s Stadium, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Sky Blues could be forced to move out of the Coventry Building Society Arena for a third time this week, having previously stopped playing there in 2013 and then 2019 following disputes with the owners of the stadium, which meant that they have played league football at both Northampton Town and Birmingham City in that time.

And Walsall could be the next club on Cov’s hit-list as they face being locked out of the CBS Arena this coming weeks due to the situation regarding the ownership group of the stadium.

Wasps RFC went into administration nearly two weeks ago, and the parent company of the club who own the stadium are set to enter it themselves on Monday.

That would mean that unless a buyer is found before then for the stadium, then Coventry will also be forced to play their football elsewhere, potentially triggering a points deduction from the EFL.

Coventry could now potentially play their three home league games left before the FIFA World Cup break at Walsall, which is 27 miles north of the CBS Arena, with the fourth tier side not having a match on home soil until November 19.

The Verdict

Coventry supporters must be sick to death of being kicked from pillar to post when it comes to their home stadium.

Obviously it would not be an issue if they just owned the CBS Arena themselves, but that does not look likely anytime soon, and once again they look resigned to having to move away.

It is not ideal for the fans whatsoever who will have to travel an extra distance for home fixtures, and it could hinder their form even more as they come off the back of a defeat against Blackpool.

This situation needs sorting though as soon as possible for the good of the club and its fans.