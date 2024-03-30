Highlights Coventry City secured crucial 3-1 victory against Huddersfield, thanks to an outstanding performance by Ellis Simms.

Simms showcased remarkable form, scoring two goals in the first half and continuing to impress with consistent goal-scoring.

With Simms in top form and play-off hopes alive, Coventry City eyes a successful end to the season, including an upcoming FA Cup semi-final.

Coventry City picked up a hard-earned 3-1 win on the road on Good Friday against lowly Huddersfield.

The Sky Blues travelled to West Yorkshire on Friday for a big clash with Huddersfield Town as one side hunts down the Championship play-offs while the other looks to simply stay in the division.

23-year-old, Ellis Simms scored a first-half brace to get his side two goals in front going into the break, but shortly after the interval, Huddersfield capitalised on a defensive mishap and pulled one back to give the hosts some hope.

Coventry held on well, and in added time they put the game to bed, as joint-top scorer Haji Wright fired a neat finish into the bottom corner to give the Sky Blues the all-important three points.

Despite an all-round positive performance, one man in particular is receiving plenty of praise after his first-half masterclass.

Ellis Simms' stunning first-half brace

The striker looked to impress early on in the game, and after just 16 minutes, he had the ball on the left-hand side of the area before cutting onto his right-foot and firing straight into the top right corner.

It is a goal that has caught a lot of attention over the past 24 hours, but Simms was not going to stop there.

Just six minutes after the incredible strike, Milan van Ewijk squared the ball to Simms, who was stood roughly 12 yards from goal, as he calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner to give his side a two-goal advantage.

It was a huge six minutes for Simms as he gave Coventry some breathing room in the game going into the second half.

Simms compared to Gyokeres

The first goal, in particular, caused plenty of praise and excitement from Coventry supporters on social media, with one even likening Simms to a modern-day Sky Blues goal machine in the recently departed Viktor Gyokeres.

There was more praise for the first goal, too.

Simms' 2023/24 campaign so far

It is safe to say that Ellis Simms is currently playing the best football of his career, having netted 11 Championship goals this season. The striker is in fine form and has scored five goals in just three league games, after his hat trick at home to Rotherham was followed by the aforementioned brace at Huddersfield.

Away from league football, Simms has scored five goals in his last two FA Cup games as he helped his side reach the semi-finals of the competition. He recently netted a brace away to Premier League Wolves, after scoring another hat-trick, this time against non-league Maidstone United.

It has taken Simms a little while to find regular goals in English football, but now at 23-years-old under manager Mark Robins, he appears to be full of confidence and will be absolutely key over the final few games of the season.

What's next for Coventry City

Coventry City have a great opportunity to finish this campaign on a high note, in more than one way. The ultimate priority is to finish inside the play-offs, and they currently sit just four points behind sixth-placed Norwich, with a game in hand.

Just eight league games remain for the Sky Blues as they look to repeat last season's feat of reaching the Championship play-off final.

Elsewhere, though, Coventry have amazingly found themselves in the FA Cup semi-finals, after defeating Wolves in the previous round. The Sky Blues are set to meet Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of April, which will be an incredible day out for Coventry supporters, regardless of the result.

The Sky Blues will undoubtedly turn up to Wembley full of confidence, as they look to reach their second-ever FA Cup final. The only time in history that Coventry reached the FA Cup semi-finals, they went on to win the whole thing.

Stranger things have happened, and with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright seemingly scoring for fun at the moment, there may be no stopping them.