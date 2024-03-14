Highlights Coventry City are still in the promotion mix despite early struggles, with a strong chance of securing a play-off place.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright's recent form and partnership in attack have been key in Coventry's climb up the table.

Other players like Josh Eccles, Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, and Callum O'Hare could also benefit from the team's formation.

Coventry City are still in the promotion mix despite struggling during the early stages of the campaign.

Their struggles earlier in the season shouldn't come as a massive surprise, considering they lost key players with Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer moving to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United.

Not only this, but plenty of additions arrived during the summer, and it was always going to take time for the new team to combine effectively.

With plenty of playing time with each other under their belts, the Sky Blues now look like strong candidates to secure a top-six finish, and they will be tipped by many to secure promotion if they reach the play-offs.

Related Callum O'Hare warned to avoid Celtic or Rangers with Coventry City future in limbo FLW's Coventry City fan pundit has urged Callum O'Hare to move overseas or sign a new deal, despite links to Celtic and Rangers.

After missing out narrowly last year, they will be keen to atone for this and win at Wembley.

Two of their big-money summer signings, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, could be key in guiding them there.

Both started regularly as a lone striker, but the Sky Blues have recently moved back to a two-man axis following Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's injury.

This Mark Robins formation change has allowed Simms and Wright to play alongside each other - and both players are making a real impact in front of goal at the moment.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright's recent form will worry Coventry City's play-off rivals

Currently sitting just one point adrift of the top six, Coventry are certainly in contention to secure a play-off place.

Simms and Wright's goals have helped them to climb into such a strong position, with both getting themselves on the scoresheet regularly in their past 10 competitive matches.

Goals in the last 10 competitive games (As of 14th March) Ellis Simms 9 Haji Wright 5

Now the duo are playing alongside each other in attack, both could benefit, especially Wright who may have fewer defensive responsibilities now he's operating as a striker.

Spending decent amounts on both during the summer window, owner Doug King will be relieved that the pair are currently thriving.

Norwich City and Hull City won't be pleased with the duo's success though - and neither will those who are in the play-offs along with the Canaries - with Simms and Wright able to be a threat to any Championship defence, including whoever of Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton end up in the play-offs.

Simms may not have enjoyed the best start to life in the Midlands, but he has proved in recent times that he can be a goalscoring threat, as well as a sizeable physical presence in attack.

His forward partner Wright is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has adapted well to this league.

Other Coventry City players could benefit

Not only could Simms and Wright benefit from the Sky Blues' formation, but also some of their other players, with plenty of their first-teamers already familiar with this system at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Josh Eccles can be a great option at both wing-back and in central midfield - and this system could allow him to secure more regular starting opportunities.

Bobby Thomas can also be effective as a wide centre-back, as someone who's able to venture forward and contribute to the club's attacks.

Related FA emergency plan revealed amid potential Leicester City and Coventry City final clash The Championship play-off final is just one day after the FA Cup final, Leicester City and Coventry City could be involved in both

Jay Dasilva may also relish the opportunity to play regularly in a wing-back position if he can move ahead of Jake Bidwell in the pecking order, as someone who has shown that he can contribute with assists in the final third.

And Callum O'Hare can re-establish himself as the main link between the midfielder and attack, something he can do very effectively, regardless of whether he plays in a 3-4-1-2 or a 3-4-2-1 formation.