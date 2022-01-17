Coventry City edge closer to sealing move for Championship player

Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell is set to undergo a medical at Coventry City, with a permanent move in sight for the full-back, as per a report from Football Insider.

Bidwell, who started the season as a regular for Russell Martin’s Swansea, has not appeared in a Swans shirt since late November.

The 28-year-old has recently amassed 100 appearances for the South Wales club, enjoying spells with QPR and Brentford prior to that.

Coventry’s left wing-back position has been filled with loanees in recent seasons, with Bidwell’s arrival adding a bit of certainty.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Ian Maatsen has been operating in the left wing-back role for the Sky Blues this season, however, he is set for a spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury.

Should Bidwell arrive, then it is likely that he will be immediately deployed in the starting line up as a result of Maatsen’s expected absence over the next few weeks.

The verdict

Bidwell is an excellent option on the left flank at Championship level, with the 28-year-old proving to be a real threat when going forward throughout his career.

He has also displayed excellent defensive capabilities throughout the playing years thus far, and he has shown that he is a difficult opponent to come up against.

Not only will Bidwell give the Sky Blues immediate cover with Maatsen out injured, but he will also push the young Chelsea defender for a regular starting spot.

The signing of Bidwell would be an excellent one by Mark Robins and Co. especially when a permanent move has been proposed.