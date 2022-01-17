Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City edge closer to sealing move for Championship player

Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell is set to undergo a medical at Coventry City, with a permanent move in sight for the full-back, as per a report from Football Insider.

Bidwell, who started the season as a regular for Russell Martin’s Swansea, has not appeared in a Swans shirt since late November.

The 28-year-old has recently amassed 100 appearances for the South Wales club, enjoying spells with QPR and Brentford prior to that.

Coventry’s left wing-back position has been filled with loanees in recent seasons, with Bidwell’s arrival adding a bit of certainty. 

Ian Maatsen has been operating in the left wing-back role for the Sky Blues this season, however, he is set for a spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury. 

Should Bidwell arrive, then it is likely that he will be immediately deployed in the starting line up as a result of Maatsen’s expected absence over the next few weeks. 

The verdict 

Bidwell is an excellent option on the left flank at Championship level, with the 28-year-old proving to be a real threat when going forward throughout his career. 

He has also displayed excellent defensive capabilities throughout the playing years thus far, and he has shown that he is a difficult opponent to come up against. 

Not only will Bidwell give the Sky Blues immediate cover with Maatsen out injured, but he will also push the young Chelsea defender for a regular starting spot. 

The signing of Bidwell would be an excellent one by Mark Robins and Co. especially when a permanent move has been proposed.


