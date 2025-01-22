Coventry City have stolen a march on Blackburn Rovers in their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp this January.

According to Alan Nixon, the Sky Blues are ahead in the race to sign the versatile player this month.

Frank Lampard will be looking to strengthen his side before the 3 February deadline passes in just under two weeks.

This transfer market offers him the opportunity to make changes to the Coventry squad for the first time since becoming manager in November.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2016-17 15 (11) 0 2017-18 24 (21) 0 (1) 2018-19 30 (18) 4 (1) 2019-20 17 (11) 3 (1) 2020-21 27 (15) 2 (3) 2021-22 32 (20) 4 (1) 2022-23 34 (30) 3 (1) 2023-24 29 (17) 2 (2) 2024-25 12 (0) 0 As of January 22nd

Jeffrey Schlupp transfer latest

It was reported earlier this month by The Sun that Blackburn are interested in a deal to sign Schlupp from Palace.

But it is now being claimed that Coventry have edged ahead in the battle for his signature.

It is understood that Blackburn have been unable to agree terms with the 32-year-old so far.

Lampard is hoping to secure his signature, with the Sky Blues set to offer a more competitive package that also includes the option of a long-term deal at the end of the campaign.

Crystal Palace are reportedly open to his departure, despite Schlupp proving a useful asset to Oliver Glasner’s squad so far this season.

The Ghana international has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this term, all of which came as a substitute.

Coventry City's recent form

Coventry are yet to add any new players to Lampard’s squad so far this January, but the team has caught positive form in the last week regardless.

A 2-0 win over Blackburn on Tuesday night moved them up to 13th in the table, giving them back-to-back victories in just a few days.

The gap to Rovers, who are sixth, is now seven points after 28 games played each.

Next up for Coventry is a home clash against Watford on 25 January in a 3pm kick-off.

Jeffrey Schlupp signing will boost Coventry’s top six hopes

The win over Blackburn midweek has sparked a revival for Coventry’s top six hopes, with the gap now down to seven points.

Adding Schlupp to the side on loan would be a positive step, bringing in someone with Premier League experience that can plug a lot of holes in the team.

Schlupp is capable of playing in a lot of positions, including in midfield or at full-back, which will make him a very useful player for Lampard.

A long-term deal after an initial loan deal wouldn’t be the greatest idea, however, as he is reaching the final years of his career and his quality is starting to diminish as a result.