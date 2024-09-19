Coventry City have received some worrying early team news for their clash this weekend against Swansea City.

Ben Sheaf returned to action on Wednesday night for the Sky Blues, coming on for the final 20 minutes in their EFL Cup third round clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Two late goals from the London club eliminated Mark Robins’ side from the competition with a 2-1 loss.

But the return of Sheaf should have been a positive, as he made his first appearance for the club this season.

However, a further injury setback has emerged as a concern off the back of his appearance on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, Robins confirmed that the midfielder had to apply ice to his ankle, but that it was unclear the extent to which he might be hurt.

He also clarified that Jay Dasilva could be back in the team this weekend after missing through Spurs loss due to a knock, while Joel Latibeaudiere was rested for the cup game.

“Ben was icing his ankle in the dressing room and I am hoping it’s nothing bad but I don’t know yet,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“Jay picked up a knock on Saturday at Watford but I am hoping he is on track for this weekend, while Joel Latibeaudiere was rested because he was cramping up in the last game.”

Coventry put together an exciting run in the FA Cup last year, coming within a penalty shootout of reaching the final.

But the Sky Blues were unable to continue that momentum into the EFL Cup, losing in the third round to late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

Coventry had eliminated Oxford United and Bristol City to reach that stage of the competition, but will now switch their attention back to the Championship.

Ben Sheaf’s importance to Coventry

Ben Sheaf's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 64.98 Pass Completion (%) 83.90 Progressive Passes 8.34 Progressive Carries 2.19 Successful Take-ons 1.22 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.15 Progressive Passes Received 2.19

Sheaf has become an integral part of Robins’ first team plans, and his absence has been felt during this underwhelming start to the campaign.

The midfielder has yet to feature in the league this year, having made 31 appearances for the club in the previous campaign (all stats from Fbref).

If Coventry are going to be pushing for promotion to the Premier League this year then the fitness of Sheaf could be key.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a home game against Swansea City on 21 September in a 3pm kick-off.

Supporters will be on edge over Sheaf fitness

Robins has now put all Coventry supporters on edge with these comments, as they will all be fearing another injury for Sheaf.

It could all come to nothing as the midfielder may have just been feeling sore after 20 minutes of intense action against Premier League opposition.

But there will be a concern that he’s aggravated something and will need more time on the sidelines.

Coventry will be hoping that it comes to nothing and that he’ll be in the team on Saturday in some capacity, especially given how big three points against Swansea could prove to be if they can get them.