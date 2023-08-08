Highlights Coventry City dropped a hint about the return of injured playmaker Callum O'Hare on social media, suggesting he will be back soon.

O'Hare has had a series of injury issues in recent years, including a hamstring problem that caused him to miss the start of the 2022/23 campaign and a season-ending knee issue.

Coventry manager Mark Robins confirmed that O'Hare is on the road to recovery and could be back in action without any issues toward the end of next month.

Coventry City have dropped a hint about the impending return of playmaker Callum O'Hare on social media and posted footage of him back training on the grass.

The 25-year-old has been out since Boxing Day due to injury but the Sky Blues official account posted a picture of him in his training gear along with the caption "back soon" earlier today.

Callum O'Hare injury

O'Hare has been unfortunate with injury issues in recent years. He missed the start of the 2022/23 campaign due to a hamstring issue and only returned for his first match of the season in October.

The attacking midfielder re-established his place in the starting XI on either side of the World Cup break but suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury in the opening stages of Coventry's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

That meant O'Hare was forced to watch from the sidelines as Mark Robins' side put together a late-season play-off push and made it all the way to the final against Luton Town, where they were beaten on penalties.

When will Callum O'Hare be back fit?

It quickly became clear that the Aston Villa academy product required surgery and Robins confirmed back in December 2022 that he was expected to be out for around nine months.

The end of those nine months are now fast approaching and Coventry provided an exciting update concerning O'Hare on social media earlier today, posting an image of him back in his training kit alongside the caption "back soon".

They followed up with footage of the playmaker returning to training for the first time this year.

At the end of July, Robins told Coventry Live that both O'Hare and Fabio Tavares were due to return to training on the grass soon.

On their recovery, he said: "They are doing incredibly well. The pair of them have been really good and it’s a lonely old journey and they are in good spirits. Fabio never stops smiling anyway and Callum has been through the mill with him, and working together is always better for long term injuries and he’s helped him."

He added: “The original schedule was they’d be back at the end of September/early October but we have to wait to see how that progresses because it’s still early days for them.”

Robins was able to provide an update on the 25-year-old after Sunday's defeat to Leicester City - and it's fair to say that it was an exciting one.

He said: “We have got Callum O’Hare on the grass and touch wood he’ll come back with no issues, so he won’t be too far away.”

When is Callum O'Hare out of contract at Coventry?

The attacking midfielder has entered the final 12 months of the two-year contract extension he signed in January 2022.

Back in July, Coventry Live reported that the Championship club had not opened negotiations concerning a new deal as his injury meant it wasn't seen as urgent by the Championship club/

It's an issue that will no doubt be on new owner Doug King's list of priorities soon - not least given the speculation concerning O'Hare in previous windows, the uncertainty surrounding Gus Hamer's future and the recent departure of Viktor Gyokeres.