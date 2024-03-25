Highlights Coventry City made a smart move to sell Viktor Gyokeres, paving the way for new stars like Simms and Wright to shine.

Gyokeres' transfer battle among big clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea could mean a windfall for Coventry due to sell-on clause.

Owner Doug King's investment in Coventry could pay off big if Gyokeres' high-profile move brings in substantial funds.

Coventry City made the brave decision to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window.

It would have been easy for the Sky Blues to have tried to hold on to him, but following their defeat against Luton Town in the play-off final, it always looked as though the Sweden international would end up moving on.

Signing permanently from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2021, Mark Robins took a chance on him despite a fairly underwhelming loan spell during the previous season, and this gamble paid dividends for both him and the whole club.

Along with Gus Hamer, Gyokeres played a huge part in the Sky Blues' continued rise, and was one of the most lethal goalscorers in the Championship.

Viktor Gyokeres' time at Coventry City (All competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 47 18 5 2022/23 50 22 12

He is now thriving at Sporting Libson, showcasing just how much potential he has, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in England sooner rather than later.

Thankfully for Coventry, the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have been in form recently, which has helped to compensate for Gyokeres' departure.

Simms and Wright were able to come in because of the fee that the Sky Blues generated from the sale of the Sweden international - but they could receive a further windfall in the summer.

Mounting interest in Viktor Gyokeres

Football Insider have reported that both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Gyokeres.

They are thought to be among several European clubs to have taken an interest in the striker, who could make the move back to England just a year after he departed the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The 25-year-old will be available for £85m due to his release clause - and that sort of fee is a big boost to Coventry who look set to benefit from the sell-on clause they included in last summer's deal.

Coventry City's Doug King will be loving Viktor Gyokeres' transfer battle

The sell-on clause is thought to be around 15% - and that's a very decent chunk of money if his £85m release clause is hit.

The more clubs that are in the race, the higher his price tag will go and you feel there's a chance the release clause will be activated on two conditions.

Firstly, he needs to continue scoring regularly and you would back him to do so. Secondly, if lots of clubs are in the race, one team may be desperate to ensure they win the race and pay the highest possible amount for him.

Related Early Coventry City blow ahead of Man Utd clash is frustrating: View Sky Blues midfielder Kasey Palmer is set to miss the FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley.

Coventry owner King is one man who will be looking on with delight at the mounting interest in him.

The Sky Blues' owner is clearly passionate about the club and as he showed during the summer window last year, he is clearly willing to invest in the team.

If they generate a huge amount from Gyokeres' potential summer move, that should mean Robins has more money to spend in the summer, which will in turn boost the club's chances of being successful in the division that they find themselves in.

With that in mind, you have to feel that King will be loving all the recent Gyokeres talk.