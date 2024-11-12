Coventry City owner Doug King insists he still wants to purchase the CBS Arena as part of his long-term plans for the club, although he indicated a deal will be difficult to do.

The Sky Blues have had many well-documented issues with their stadium over the years, with the club forced to play games at Northampton and Birmingham in the past.

Thankfully, that is no longer the case, with Coventry playing at the CBS Arena in their city, although they don’t own the stadium, which was bought by Mike Ashley.

Doug King discusses Coventry City stadium situation

After Ashley had purchased the stadium, Coventry managed to agree a five-year lease to ensure their short-term future was sorted.

However, moving forward, it could be problematic for the club once more, so in an ideal world they would buy the stadium, and King has made it clear in the past that he wants to buy the ground.

And, speaking to a fans forum, as revealed by Coventry Live, King opened up on his long-term plans, as he reiterated his desire for the football club to own the CBS Arena.

“My intentions are to stay and achieve what we want to achieve for this great football city. I want to get the facilities and infrastructure right because no-one was doing it for years and years. I have no plans to do anything with the club apart from make it successful.

“We can't do anything with the Arena until the current incumbent would like to do it. The football club and stadium should be together.”

Coventry City must do all they can to buy the stadium

This is stating the obvious, but buying the stadium has to be a priority for Coventry in the years to come.

We know how the fans and the club suffered with playing games outside of Coventry in the past, and that can’t happen again.

That’s not to say it will, as you would hope a fresh agreement will be reached in the years to come, but any issues end if Coventry own the stadium.

Unfortunately, as King says, this isn’t entirely down to him. It takes two parties to do a deal, and hopefully it will be finalised in the future, as it is clearly something that the owner will pursue.

Coventry City can still have a bright future

It feels like a critical period for Coventry as they search for Robins’ replacement, and there is a spotlight on King because he has made a very bold call to sack someone who was a club legend.

So, it will be interesting to see who the Sky Blues turn to, although it should be said that it’s a very attractive role for someone as it is a talented squad, as they showed in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Saturday as they battled back for a point.

Championship Table (as of 12/11/24) Team P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

Now, it’s about getting the right appointment over the international break, and the new boss will try to lead an exciting new era at Coventry, and part of the plan for King will be to buy the stadium along the way.