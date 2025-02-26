This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City's Doug King has overseen a rapid rise in the club's fortunes since his takeover, with the Sky Blues among the favourites for a top-six finish this season.

King has had to make a major decision this term, with legendary manager Mark Robins making way for Frank Lampard. His decision has been vindicated thus far, with only the top three teams in the division taking more points than Coventry since Lampard's arrival on matchday 18.

Many had written off the Sky Blues' play-off hopes before their recent winning run under his management. Now, they are back in contention under Lampard and potentially the favourites in the eyes of many neutrals to pip the likes of West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, and Norwich City to a top-six place.

The verdict on Doug King's 2024/25 season at Coventry City

FLW asked our Coventry fan pundit Chris what message he would send to Doug King this season, especially since the club's recent form and improvement since the beginning of the campaign.

He said: "This one might be a bit controversial but if I could send one message to the club's owner, Mr Doug King, then I would say thank you for replacing Mark Robins when you did.

"It was, obviously, a huge, huge thing; not just Coventry fans were outraged by it. Fans of Premier League teams and across the Championship — nobody could believe what they had done.

"Most people thought that we were consigning ourselves to relegation because of the available names out there when Frank Lampard's name was linked. We became a bit of a laughingstock.

"Which I think is a bit unfair on Lampard, who has done a much better job than people want to give him credit for at his clubs before Cov. He didn't do the best at Everton but did well under the circumstances at Chelsea, and did a really good job and came very close with Derby.

"And now look where we are. Three months ago, he came in when we were really in a lot of serious danger and had the possibility of being relegated this season.

"It was a shocking start to the season and Lampard has come in and, within three months, has just turned us into one of the best teams in the league.

"We've won and earned more points this calendar year than any other team in the Championship except Leeds. That is mental when you consider how good Sheffield United and Leeds have been."

Championship form table in 2025 Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Leeds United 10 7 3 0 +21 24 2 Coventry City 10 7 1 2 +6 22 3 Sheffield United 10 7 0 3 +3 21 4 Burnley 10 5 5 0 +13 20 5 Portsmouth 10 6 1 3 +5 19 6 QPR 10 6 0 4 +5 18

Doug King praised for Mark Robins and Frank Lampard decision

Coventry fans have plenty to thank Robins for, but Chris believes the timing was right for a change from King.

He added: "I'm very, very thankful to Mark Robins; absolutely. You won't find a Cov fan that isn't. He has given me the best memories of my entire football-supporting life.

"I've followed Coventry to places I never thought I would get to. I've seen us play at Wembley a number of times. I have seen us win leagues and play-offs, and trophies, and come within one penalty kick of the Premier League.

"None of that would have happened without Mark Robins, but the time was right. He had lost the dressing room a little bit. We were terrible at the start of this season for a couple of months under him.

"As sad as it was to see him go, and as much as I wish him well over at Stoke, it was time to do it. I thank Doug King for that and making that hard decision after he faced a hell of a lot of criticism and anger from fans.

"They were chanting songs about him but it was the right call. He is a smart businessman and he knows what he is doing."