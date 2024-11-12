Doug King brought two revelations to light concerning Mark Robins' sacking at Coventry City and Frank Lampard's interest in the Coventry job.

Robins was controversially sacked by Coventry after seven-and-a-half years at the club, having guided them back to the Championship from the doldrums of League Two. The Sky Blues had been enduring a troublesome time of late, but most supporters felt that these results should never have warranted Robins' dismissal. Doug King's comments subsequently revealed there was another reason behind the experienced manager's removal from the club.

Mark Robins was sacked for 'dismantling' Coventry City

As reported by Coventry Live, the first question presented to King was his reason for sacking Robins. The Coventry owner said: "The real reason is that Mark dismantled the coaching staff of this football club. Mark said he couldn't work with Adi Viveash. I was upset by that.

"I was particularly angry about that and I didn't want to break that up. I wanted to keep that together but Mark wanted to break it up."

Adi Viveash had been the assistant manager of Coventry until the start of the current season, where he departed following an evident dispute with Robins. However, King went on to state that he had warned of the consequences of removing Viveash, as he found himself unable to replace the assistant manager, and the club's results faltered as a result.

"At this level, with this deck of players we are lacking an elite coach and tactician. The reality is I can't get one. I am not going to go another ten games because the pressure will be triple at Christmas. It will get way, way worse and put this club at risk, and that's why I acted while I did."

After pre-season expectations had pointed towards a promotion push, Coventry instead sit 16th in the table, only one point above the relegation zone. Interim manager Rhys Carr managed to scrape a 2-2 draw against Sunderland on 9th November, but it has done nothing to alleviate the damage caused by Viveash and Robins' departures.

A tweet from Coventry Telegraph reporter Andy Turner stated that while interviewing Doug King, the Sky Blues' owner admitted that former Derby County and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had thrown his hate in the ring for the vacant position by submitting his CV. The two parties are allegedly yet to speak, but Lampard is interested.

Despite some struggles while managing Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League, Lampard did have a successful stint at this level with Derby County.

Frank Lampard Derby Stats - as per FotMob Games 57 Wins 26 Draws 15 Losses 16 Win % 45.6% Points per game 1.63

Although not incredibly impressive at first glance, it is important to note that Lampard guided Derby to sixth place during his only season with the club, meaning they finished in the play-offs. The Rams lost the play-off final 2-1 to Aston Villa, but Lampard had enjoyed a successful campaign and was subsequently granted the Chelsea job.

A similar level of quality will be needed if Lampard does secure the Coventry job. The club have only won four of their first 15 games in the Championship this season. Despite scoring 20 goals, Coventry have also conceded 21, meaning some defensive reinforcements or alterations may be needed to shore up their leaky backline.

Although currently uncertain whether Lampard will be given the role or who he will be up against, the chance to manage again would surely be an excellent opportunity for the Chelsea legend after struggling in his most recent managerial spell in charge of Everton.