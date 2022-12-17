Coventry City double injury blow confirmed

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that Kyle McFadzean and Josh Eccles are set for lengthy spells out through injury.

The Sky Blues threw away a three-goal lead against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon in what was a hugely frustrating game for the Midlands outfit.

And, speaking to Coventry Live, there was more bad news for the fans, as Robins gave an update on experienced centre-back McFadzean and wing-back Eccles.

“We have got loads of injuries. McFadzean is out for three months or so. It’s not a good one. He just pushed off on his calf in Spain.

“He’ll (Eccles) be out for months. We had to go indoors to train this week because of the weather and he got a whack on his ankle and his ligaments are shot a little bit, so he’s going to be out for around about two months. He hasn’t got to have surgery so that’s the only saving grace.”

The draw meant Coventry failed to close the gap to the play-offs, which now stands at four points, although Robins’ men do have games in hand on their rivals.

14 questions about Coventry City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who was Coventry's first game of the season against? Bristol City Sunderland Millwall Hull

The verdict

Firstly, you have sympathy for the players as they will be so frustrated by the news, particularly as we are about to approach a hectic period in the calendar.

Clearly, Coventry don’t have the biggest squad and you could argue that McFadzean’s absence was already felt as you would expect the side to have seen the Swansea game out if he was playing.

But, these things happen in football and it’s now down to others to step up over the coming months as Coventry look to push up the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.