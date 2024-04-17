Highlights Coventry City confident heading into FA Cup semi-final against Man United, predicted to push to extra time by ex-striker Dion Dublin.

Former Coventry City and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has said that the Sky Blues will not have any fear heading into their FA Cup semi-final against United on Sunday afternoon, predicting them to take it to extra time.

The Sky Blues have had a brilliant second half to the season, which has seen them making a late surge for the play-offs whilst also making it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They will now play at Wembley for consecutive seasons, after being defeated in the Championship play-off final by Luton Town last May.

Their route to Wembley has seen players like Ellis Simms shine. They began in the third round, beating League One side Oxford United 6-2, and then won 4-1 against Sheffield Wednesday in a fourth-round replay, having drawn originally.

A 5-0 win against Maidstone United in the fifth round followed with Simms scoring a hat-trick before a dramatic win at Premier League side Wolves in the quarter-finals secured their place at Wembley.

Simms scored a brace, including a 97th-minute equaliser, before he set up Haji Wright to score the winner in the tenth minute of injury time, sending the away end into raptures.

Dion Dublin: Coventry can take Man U to extra time

Dublin has predicted Coventry to take the Red Devils to extra time, with the match to be settled by penalties.

Dion Dublin said: "Even if Coventry City do get beaten by Manchester United, I think the fans are happy with what they're watching.

“They’re working class fans in Coventry, working class families who work Monday to Friday and want to see their team play well at the weekend and they’re seeing really good stuff.

“I don't think there will be a load of fear going into this game against United because they know in Ellis Simms they’ve got somebody in really good form.

“I expect extra time and potentially penalties. I just think it'll go all the way. I don't think it's going to be an easy win at all, I think it will be 2-2.

“I’d like to see that too because Coventry fans deserve a great day out and it’s going to be an amazing day.”

Coventry will fancy themselves to cause a major FA Cup upset

After being defeated at Wembley last season, Robins’ side will be looking to make sure they get a win at the national stadium on Sunday.

Coventry will fancy themselves to do it, too, especially after going against the odds in the quarter-finals, coming from behind to win against an established Premier League side away from home.

Simms has been one of the most in-form strikers in the country recently and the Sky Blues will be hoping he can produce some FA Cup magic once again.

In his last 13 games across all competitions, he has scored 14 goals, including two hat-tricks. His partnership with Wright has been brilliant recently for them. He is also the joint-second top scorer in the FA Cup, with five goals in five games.

FA Cup top scorers 23/24 (as of 17/04/24) Player Team Appearances Goals Sammie Szmodics Blackburn 3 6 Ellis Simms Coventry 5 5 Erling Haaland Man City 2 5 Joao Pedro Brighton 2 5 Kyle Wootton Stockport 3 4

Many will be expecting Manchester United to achieve a comfortable victory over Coventry - but the players will make sure that they will not go down without a fight.