After suffering a defeat in the League One play-off final, Barnsley will be eager to get back out on the grass and mount a push for promotion during the upcoming campaign.

The Tykes have already seen Michael Duff head for pastures new at Swansea City, paving the way for former Wolves and Sheffield United defender Neill Collins to take charge at Oakwell, whilst Barnsley have also seen another influential figure in Mads Andersen head for a Premier League opportunity at Luton Town.

It remains to be seen how busy of a summer it will be for the Yorkshire club as they maintain a similarly high level of expectation going into the 2023/24 season, but they could still be dealt a further setback when it comes to the goalkeeping department.

How could Coventry City deal a blow to Barnsley?

Strengthening the goalkeeping department was always going to be a priority at Oakwell this summer, and whilst a permanent move for Harry Isted looked likely at one point, Charlton Athletic eventually confirmed the arrival of the impressive shot-stopper who enjoyed a productive loan stint with the Tykes last time out.

Isted arrived from Luton Town in January and saw his contract with the Hatters expire last month, allowing him to move on as a free agent, with the uncertainty surrounding Duff's departure allowing the Addicks to swoop in and land the signing of the former Southampton man.

Now, and dealing a further conundrum to Barnsley's goalkeeping picture, Coventry City are 'progressing' in their attempt to secure a deal for Brad Collins, as revealed in a report from Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are set to bank an eight-figure fee for the departed Viktor Gyokeres, who has joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP for a fee believed to be north of £20 million.

Why should Barnsley turn to Luton Town again this summer?

There is no denying that Luton and Barnsley have developed a strong relationship over recent years and with Isted's loan proving to be a success, and with the Hatters securing deals for Andersen, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris during the last year or so, there is potential for the two clubs to speak again.

The player that Barnsley could look at as a Collins replacement, should a deal go through, is Luton's Matt Macey, who will seemingly drop further down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road this summer as the Bedfordshire club prepare for life in the Premier League.

When Isted completed a loan move to Oakwell in January, Macey was also sent for a League One temporary stint, with the towering goalkeeper arriving at Portsmouth.

Macey impressed during his time at Fratton Park and John Mousinho was initially keen to bring Macey back to the Hampshire coast. However, they were able to land the impressive Will Norris, seemingly putting an end to their pursuit of the former Arsenal man.

Macey would be a strong permanent addition at Oakwell when considering his fantastic reactions, ability to come for crosses and composure in possession, whilst it would be a surprise if the Hatters will hold a high valuation.