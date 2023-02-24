Coventry City demands revealed for Gyokeres as Leeds United line up transfer move

Leeds United have learned the sort of figure they will have to pay to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Indeed, the Sky Blues are expected to demand a fee between £10-12 million for the 24-year-old if Leeds come knocking, as per Football Insider.

Gyokeres’ contract at the CBS Arena is due to expire in the summer of 2024, which has clearly had an effect on that price tag.

Interestingly, their report also reveals that the Premier League side were interested in the Swedish forward during the January transfer window.

Nothing came of that interest in the end, with the club breaking their club transfer record on another forward – Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter.

It is said, though, that the signing of the 20-year-old does not mean Leeds’ interest in Gyokeres has ended.

This price tag update comes after initial reports last week that the Elland Road outfit were eyeing a summer move for Gyokeres.

Indeed, TEAMtalk claimed that Leeds, with the club currently embroiled in the relegation fight in the Premier League, were planning to sign the 24-year-old this summer, regardless of which division they end up in.

Indeed, the club are said to be big admirers of Gyokeres and see him as someone that can be a key addition at Elland Road whether they are playing Premier League or Championship football.

The Verdict

From a Leeds United perspective this would be a brilliant deal for them to do.

Gyokeres is plenty capable at Championship level and deserves the chance to test himself at a higher level – we’ve seen players with that ability and potential go for far higher before.

However, for Coventry, I can’t help but feel it’s a somewhat disappointing sum.

Obviously the value is hugely affected by the fact he will have year left on his current deal come the summer.

If anything, it perhaps goes to show that the club should have possibly considered cashing in sooner.