Coventry City defender gives verdict on his side’s play-off push following a disappointing draw

A 1-1 draw with relegation battling Derby County yesterday has seen Coventry City slip to 11th in the table and they now sit six points away from the play-offs.

Despite going 1-0 up in the 28th minute through Matt Godden, Derby were awarded a penalty after what was admittedly a light challenge from Ben Sheaf.

Discussing the result and the penalty decision, Coventry defender Jake Bidwell told the club’s Official Media: “Give him [Godden] a chance and he puts it away, so it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t hold on to it but it’s a point. It was important that we didn’t lose back-to-back after the midweek game, so you could take that as a positive as well.

“I haven’t seen the penalty back but I was close to it and it sounded like a soft one, which is disappointing but it’s a point and we move on.

“We probably had the best chances to win the game, so we’re slightly disappointed on that front, but it’s a point away from home in the Championship. To come anywhere and get a point is not easy, so it’s slightly disappointing but there are positives to take as well.”

Coventry have now reached the same points total as they did last season showing they have built on what they had and improved this season. Whether or not they’ll do enough to make it to the play-offs is to be seen but Bidwell sounded positive about the ambition as he said: “While I’ve been here, the gaffer and Adi talk about the process and getting better year-on-year.

“We’ve got the same amount of points as last year so that’s obviously a positive but we would be silly not to look at the opportunity while it’s still there. We’re looking to finish the season strongly and we will see where that takes us.

“I said that when I signed, it feels like a club on the up.

“The fans are back in their own stadium, they’re travelling in numbers wherever they go, so it seems like it’s buzzing and going in the right direction.”

The Verdict:

Bidwell’s not wrong when he talks about the growth at Coventry, it’s been a big few years there and they now seem to have some stability and be building on that steadily.

However, the result they picked up yesterday against Derby was a poor one for where they are in the table and where they are looking to be.

Whilst we know Derby have shown good fight themselves this season, with Coventry so close to the play-offs, they too should be showing fight at the other end of the table to secure their position.

Even though it came down to what might have been a harsh penalty, if Coventry want to finish in the play-offs either this season or next season, they will have to work on putting games to bed and seeing ones like this out until the end.