Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice praised Ben Sheaf after his performance for Coventry City in their heartbreaking defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Coventry City lose to Man Utd in FA Cup classic

The Championship side were huge underdogs against Erik ten Hag’s side, and it appeared as though they were set for a tame exit, as goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils three goals up.

Yet, in a remarkable twist, Coventry produced one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the competition as they scored three times in the final 20 minutes to force extra-time.

The game continued to be end-to-end, and the Sky Blues hit the bar through Ellis Simms as they pushed for a winner.

Then, in the final minute of extra-time, they thought they had won it, as Victor Torp turned in from close range, but VAR showed that Haji Wright was marginally offside in the build-up.

Therefore, the tie was decided on penalties, with Callum O’Hare and Ben Sheaf missing for Mark Robins’ side, as United progressed to the final to take on rivals Man City.

Declan Rice sends Ben Sheaf message

It was a horrible way for Coventry to lose, but it was an outstanding performance from the team, and Sheaf was once again central to that.

The midfielder has been excellent for Coventry this season, and whilst he struggled at times in the first-half, like most of his teammates, his ability on the ball was crucial as they took control of the game late on.

Ben Sheaf Performance Against Man Utd (Source: Sofascore) Shots 4 Pass Completion 90% Ground Duels Won 8 Aerial Duels Won 4 Tackles 4 Clearances 1 Touches 96

So much so, his display prompted praise from England international Rice, who replied to an emotional message from the Sky Blues man on Instagram with a comment that said ‘too composed you’.

The duo both know each other from their time at West Ham as youngsters, with Sheaf spending a few years with the Hammers before he joined Arsenal’s academy, and Rice was his teammate after joining the club from Chelsea as a youngster.

The pair have had different careers since, with Sheaf having to work his way up the leagues after loan spells with Stevenage and Doncaster before he joined Coventry.

Meanwhile, Rice did make the grade at West Ham, and he then joined the Gunners this summer, where he has become a key figure for Mikel Arteta, and he will also be in the England XI as they try to win Euro 2024 later this year.

Ben Sheaf can take confidence from Wembley performance

There was talk in January that Sheaf could be on the move, with Luton monitoring the player, and his showing at Wembley is only going to attract more attention.

After a commanding display against Wolves, this was more proof that the 26-year-old is capable of mixing it with Premier League players.

Of course, Coventry will want to keep Sheaf as they continue to push for promotion, and the way they played yesterday was further proof that they are a club heading in the right direction.