Following the shock sacking of Coventry City manager Mark Robins, the Sky Blues have big shoes to fill.

It was announced on Thursday morning that Coventry had taken the decision to terminate the contract of long-standing boss Mark Robins following a spell of mediocre form.

The news seems to have hit the Coventry fanbase like a ton of bricks, with many confused as to why Robins had received his marching orders.

Robins was in charge of the Sky Blues for almost eight years, bringing them from the depths of League Two to one game away from the Premier League dream.

Now, Coventry will have to take the next step. Who replaces Robins, then?

Difficult to pin Coventry City's Robins successor

FLW's Coventry City fan pundit, Ryan Murphy, is unsure of anyone to be his number one choice to replace Robins after the sudden news, listing off three managers with past Premier League experience.

Ryan said: "Replacement wise, I'm hearing the name Dean Smith being mentioned. He's an experienced manager who has done it at this level before.

"It wouldn't be my ideal choice, there are some Coventry fans who are in dreamland mentioning David Moyes, who we have no chance of getting someone like that.

"Frank Lampard? He looks like the slight favourite, but he would be a risk. Can he do a job at Coventry? And who knows what money there is to spend after spending so much over the last few years."

In the eyes of Ryan, the new manager will have to work on a budget and have good experience of the Championship.

"It will have to be a manager who is experienced at this level and (working) on a tight budget. I don't have any names, I'm a bit speechless at the minute," he continued.

"Liam Rosenior, he's an option, but again he's inexperienced, but he was very unfortunate to lose his job at Hull, in my opinion, after playing decent football.

"I don't know. I'd expect us to go down the experienced route. It comes with less risk, and it's interesting times because it's the end of an era for Robins, who was manager for nearly eight years at Coventry City.

"It's going to be a big change at the club and, obviously, in the summer we signed a lot of new coaches as well, so do they stay or do they go?

"A new man coming in may want new staff. It's a big, big decision and there is a lot of pressure on Doug King from the fans now."

Experience would be a wise choice for Coventry in the short-term

It will take a lot to replicate what Robins did for the Sky Blues. His achievements with the club have spanned across seven brilliant seasons, which will make it hard for the successor to please the Coventry faithful.

Robins' season finishes with Coventry City Season League Position 17/18 League Two 6th (won play-offs) 18/19 League One 8th 19/20 League One 1st 20/21 Championship 16th 21/22 Championship 12th 22/23 Championship 5th 23/24 Championship 9th

Matt Bloomfield is a name that has emerged, according to the Guardian, after a brilliant start at Wycombe Wanderers in League One - they are tussling Birmingham City and Wrexham AFC at the top of the division.

It's a decision that will need to be taken very seriously. It won't be easy to find the right replacement, and could spiral into very unfortunate circumstances.

The best theory could be to bring in a head who has experience in the short-term, to bring back a steady feeling to the players, who will no doubt be hurt at Robins' departure.

It could lead the board to a summer change where they see a young, upcoming manager join the club, like Bloomfield. That does seem the norm in the modern game, and it could fit Coventry to a tee with the way they're run.

Whatever happens next, the successor of Mark Robins (and the man who fired him) will have heaps of pressure on their shoulders after this shock decision.