David Prutton believes Frank Lampard is capable of leading Coventry City to a top six finish, with the play-offs then a ‘lottery’ as clubs battle for promotion.

The Chelsea legend was named as the new Sky Blues chief back in November, after the club made the surprise decision to sack the popular Mark Robins.

After a decent start under Lampard, Coventry have been brilliant recently, with victory at Oxford making it eight wins from their last nine games.

David Prutton impressed with Coventry City

That has moved them into the play-off places, although the tight nature of the division means they still have a lot of work to do to stay in the top six.

However, there is confidence and belief around the club as they head into the run-in.

And, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton explained how impressed he had been with the way the club operates generally, as he highlighted the good work of the recruitment team.

“What a joy to watch. He had big shoes to fill after an emotional parting of ways from Mark Robins. As we know, he had a team that were just one kick away from the Premier League a couple of years ago.

“I think they’ve had really clever recruitment, and the way they bring players together. Matt Grimes is one. On the day he signed, I was actually at the Coventry training ground chatting to the manager, and Matt was there putting the final touches to his contract, and he is an extremely capable midfield operator. He is wonderfully composed on the ball, able to get around the pitch, and he deserves that crack at potentially getting into the Premier League.

“So, Grimes, along with the likes of Ephron Mason-Clark and Sakomoto, are players that slowly but surely have gone quietly about their business this season. We were waiting and waiting for Coventry to catch a spark under Robins, but sometimes there’s a natural parting of the ways after some seasons, and moving on, which is what it felt like for Robins.”

He would go on to say Lampard’s experience at this level with Derby could benefit the Coventry boss, although the unpredictability of the play-offs means it’s too hard to pick a winner.

“Lampard got that Derby County team into the play-offs, so he knows how to climb into it, but the big question is how they can break their way through it and secure promotion. That might be a chat for the very near future, given how well they have done.

“We’ve seen the teams in and around them. West Brom, most notably, have been in and around the play-off picture for quite some time. Blackburn under Valerien Ismael. We’re yet to see what they can do, even though they did snatch a late draw against Norwich on the weekend. He is another manager who knows how to get a team into the play-offs, which was his Barnsley side.

“I think there is a proper scrap for the last two play-off places, and if Coventry get into that, I then think it becomes as much of a lottery as the stereotype suggests because you could have four very different approaches from four very different teams in the end-of-season shake-up.”

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 35 5 53 6 West Brom 35 13 52 7 Blackburn Rovers 35 5 52 8 Middlesbrough 35 9 50

Coventry City have found momentum at the right time

When Lampard was appointed, it was expected that this season would be about consolidating, and the new manager working out who he wanted to be part of his plans moving forward.

Therefore, to be in the play-offs right now is a great achievement, with Lampard and the players deserving huge credit for the run they have been on.

They now have momentum at just the right time, and there is a unity between the fans, players and manager.

Related "If I'm honest" - Frank Lampard reveals Coventry City surprise The Sky Blues boss has revealed that he didn't expect to see his side pick up form quite as quickly as they have.

Coventry have shown they can compete with most in the league on their day, and the squad is in good shape, with a lot of game-changers able to come on from the bench.

So, there will be quiet optimism around the club, but Lampard will still be taking things one game at a time, with the team back in action against Robins’ Stoke City side this weekend.