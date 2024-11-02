Coventry City have been tipped to make a "fortune" on Viktor Gyokeres as the striker continues to shine in Portugal with Sporting CP.

Gyokeres' head coach, Ruben Amorim, has been making headlines this week, swapping Portugal for Manchester United later in November.

However, on Friday night, it was Gyokeres back in the limelight with a first-half hat-trick, and four goals in total, in Sporting's 5-1 win v Estrela.

Darren Huckerby delivers Gyokeres verdict

He expects Coventry to "make a fortune" if they have a sell-on clause

Sky Sports Football dropped a tweet on Gyokeres' goalscoring antics over the last four seasons, looking at how well he's transitioned from Coventry to Sporting.

They wrote: "A first-half hat-trick for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres last night," alongside a graphic. They then suggested whether the striker could follow Amorim to Old Trafford: "Could he follow Ruben Amorim to Man United?"

That prompted a response from former Coventry man, Huckerby, who stressed he was "amazed" nobody in the Premier League had taken a punt on Gyokeres when he was at Coventry.

Huckerby reckons "if" Coventry have a sell-on, they are going to "make a fortune" on the 26-year-old in the future.

Gyokeres' goalscoring exploits

The Sporting ace has 16 goals in 10 league games in 2024/25

Gyokeres scored 43 goals for Coventry in 116 appearances, with his final season at the club seeing him score 21 goals and register 12 assists to help the Sky Blues all the way to the play-off final.

Viktor Gyokeres stats at Coventry City (Championship only) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 19 3 0 2021/22 45 17 5 2022/23 49 21 12

Following that, Coventry accepted a club-record bid from Sporting for their star striker, with reports from CoventryLive indicating it was in the region of £17.5m.

The Swedish striker has not looked back either, scoring 37 club goals in all competitions last season, which included 29 goals in 33 Primeira Liga appearances - he was the division's leading goalscorer as Sporting CP won the title, whilst also bagging five goals in nine games in the Europa League.

It appears that, in 2024/25, Gyokeres is looking to better that still, taking his tally to 16 goals in 10 league appearances last night. He's also scored twice in three Champions League appearances this season.

Sporting are, once again, topping the league table.

Coventry City's Gyokeres sell-on clause

The Sky Blues will profit from a 10% sell-on

Naturally, Gyokeres' form in Portugal and across Europe has heightened transfer interest in him. Amorim's move to Manchester United later in November will increase speculation whether he will take his clinical No.9 with him.

Coventry, then, stands to benefit handsomely from a sell-on clause, which is believed to have dipped from 15% initially agreed. However, CoventryLive report how Coventry have bagged an additional £2.5m in add-ons since the transfer.

The sell-on now stands at 10%, with Coventry waiting in the wings for a windfall from any Gyokeres transfer activity.