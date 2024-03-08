With Callum O’Hare potentially set to leave Coventry City in the summer, the Sky Blues may already be on the hunt for a replacement for the playmaker.

The 25-year-old is yet to sign a new deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and with his contract expiring in a matter of months, he looks likely to move on, with plenty of Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Mark Robins and his recruitment team won’t have to look far for a ready-made replacement for the attacking midfielder though, with Davis Keillor-Dunn proving himself to be an impressive operator for League Two high-flyers Mansfield Town.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's stats show he could be a good fit for Coventry City

Keillor-Dunn has been the man pulling all the strings for the Stags in the race for promotion from the fourth tier, with a series of standout performance for Nigel Clough’s side throughout the course of the campaign.

Related Coventry City might be sitting on another small transfer fortune: View Ellis Simms' recent form could start attracting interest from a number of clubs, following in the footsteps of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer

With 17 goals to his name already this season, the 26-year-old is a man who knows exactly where the goal is, while his seven assists prove he is as much of a team player as O’Hare has been for Cov in recent years.

With the most shots per 90 minutes and most shots on target in League Two, Keillor-Dunn is never afraid to unleash an effort, and more often than not he finds his intended target - he is a man operating at a much higher level than he is currently playing at.

Happy operating through the middle or on either flank, the former Burton Albion man plays a crucial role in the Stags’ frontline, as he links together the midfield and striking department, whilst also having a devastating ability to find the target from long range.

Davis Keillor-Dunn 23/24 Mansfield Town Stats - League Two Appearances 35 Goals 17 Assists 7 Shots Per Game 3.5 Shots On Target Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 11 Big Chances Created 10 Key Passes Per Game 2.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 As of March 8th, 2024 Source: Sofascore

Keillor-Dunn could have his own highlight reel of spectacular finishes throughout the season, with last month’s winner against Notts County a fine example of what he can do when given the opportunity.

Picking the ball up 25 yards from goal, the frontman makes a yard for himself before placing an effort in the top corner; earning his side yet another victory in the race for promotion.

Ever since he made the move into the EFL to join Oldham Athletic in 2020, Keillor-Dunn has been a revelation in the lower two tiers for the most part, and is well-deserving of a shot at Championship football.

His 25 goals in 87 league matches for the Latics weren’t quite enough to keep them in League Two in his time at the club, but to muster 15 goals in a relegation season is quite the feat, and Burton Albion were quick to snap him up when the summer came around.

It turned out to only be a brief stint at the Pirelli Stadium though, with Mansfield luring him to Nottinghamshire last January; a move which has benefited all parties after some red-hot form for the Stags.

24 goals in 54 league games from attacking midfield is proof of just how lethal he can be, and he could thrive alongside better quality team-mates including Ellis Simms and Victor Torp for the Sky Blues.

Callum O’Hare's contract situation shows that Coventry City need to search for replacements

The writing seems to be on the wall for O’Hare, with the midfielder more than likely set to be moving on to pastures new by the time the 2024-25 season comes about.

With the Sky Blues still competing for a play-off spot for the second-successive season in the Championship, what division City are playing in next season could well make his mind up about his future plans

But with less than six months left on his contract, European clubs can already start making an approach for the star, with a number of sides said to be interested in a move for the 25-year-old,

The Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse reported that three La Liga clubs were present for last week’s clash with West Bromwich Albion, while Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are also said to be keen - they too can approach the playmaker on a pre-contract basis.

Six goals and three assists this season in the Championship since his return from injury has got a number of clubs on high-alert, with O’Hare becoming a regular menace to Championship defences since he helped Coventry to promotion back in 2020.

But as one door shuts, another one will likely open, and in Keillor-Dunn there could be a ready-made replacement waiting to be snapped up.

City have been shrewd operators in the transfer market in recent seasons, and adding the Mansfield man to their ranks could be another great bit of business this summer.

Of course though, there will be concerns from some as to whether Keillor-Dunn could step up two divisions, but he looks to be one of the ideal replacements - even if he would cost a fee to prise away from Field Mill.