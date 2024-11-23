Former Arsenal coach Steve Round is in the frame to be Coventry City's new sporting director.

According to a report from Football Insider, he is being considered as a candidate for the role at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which is currently vacant.

Previously, there hadn't been a sporting director in place at the Midlands club, but owner Doug King is keen to make an appointment in this area.

Speaking earlier this month on this topic, he told Coventry Live: "When I came in here two years ago it was very different to where it is today.

"The interest at Coventry City is huge, the fanbase has moved hugely as well and we’re now getting 22,000 season ticket holders and we have been in an FA Cup semi-final so yes, the structure of the football club has to change now.

"And it’s obviously a logical appointment to put in a sporting director to the football club."

Not only are the Sky Blues on the prowl for a sporting director, but they have also been searching for a new boss after Mark Robins' exit.

Ideally for the Midlands side, they may have wanted a new sporting director in place to make this managerial appointment, but it doesn't look as though that will happen, with Frank Lampard reportedly striking a full agreement to take charge of the Championship outfit.

If or when he's officially appointed, he will have the task of taking the Sky Blues up the second-tier table, following their very disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Currently in 18th place, they will be keen to secure some positive results in the coming months to secure a more respectable league finish at the end of the season, and some fans will even be hoping that they can finish in the promotion mix with the talented squad they have.

Championship table (16th-18th) (As of November 22nd, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Plymouth Argyle 16 -11 17 17 Oxford United 15 -1 17 18 Coventry City 15 -1 16

Round was previously Mikel Arteta's number two at Arsenal before his departure last year - and he has experience of being a coach and a key figure behind the scenes.

His experience with the Gunners and his time as Technical Director at Aston Villa has allowed him to enhance his CV - and Coventry are believed to be interested in a move for him.

This is according to Football Insider, who also believe the Sky Blues' current head of recruitment Dean Austin is also a candidate for the role and could be rewarded with a promotion.

Coventry City sporting director appointment will be vital for Doug King

Round's experience at an elite club like the Gunners would have been an extremely useful experience for him.

As someone who has coached elite players at the Emirates Stadium and has also had experience as a Technical Director, he looks to be a well-rounded candidate for the role.

Austin would probably be a cheaper option and he already knows the club, which is a plus.

But Round could be a very shrewd addition at the CBS Arena if he and Austin can work well together.

Their relationship could be key if Round comes in.

And the appointment of a sporting director could be just as important as the hiring of a manager, so this is an important decision for King.