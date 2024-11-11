Lincoln City boss, Michael Skubala, is one of several names being considered for the vacant managerial role at Championship outfit Coventry City.

This is according to Mail Sport journalist, Tom Collomosse, who revealed the news on his X account earlier today.

Frank Lampard is reportedly in the frame if he is interested in the job, while Blackburn Rovers boss, John Eustace, is also being considered for the role.

Skubala has enjoyed a successful start to his managerial career, having previously been assistant manager at Leeds United; he also managed the senior side for three games following Jesse Marsch's departure.

The 42-year-old took over as Lincoln manager in November 2023, with the Imps in ninth position in League One and four points adrift of the play-offs.

While Skubala was unable to achieve a top six finish, he guided the club to an improved seventh place finish, which included a run of 16 games without defeat.

The Imps have continued their fine form under the Englishman this season and are currently sitting fifth, with 25 points from 14 games.

Skubala's work at Lincoln has not gone unnoticed and the former Leeds assistant is now being considered by the hierarchy at underperforming Coventry.

While there are strong reports circulating that Lampard is to be offered the job, nothing has been confirmed, meaning the position is still vacant.

Whether the Lincoln boss would want the job remains unseen, but the opportunity to manage in the Championship might be too good to refuse.

Michael Skubala's managerial record with Lincoln City - per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals ratio Points per match (PPM) 49 23 13 13 73:45 1.67

Coventry must get managerial appointment spot on

Succeeding Mark Robins will be a difficult task, considering the popularity of the former Sky Blues boss.

Robins was sacked by the club last week following a 2-1 home defeat to Derby County. The loss meant Coventry had won just four of their previous 14 league games prior to their draw with table-topping Sunderland over the weekend.

The former Coventry boss had been the longest serving manager in the EFL prior to his dismissal and achieved promotion from League One and League Two during his seven-and-a-half years with the Sky Blues.

Understandably, supporters were left reeling after the dismissal and if the Coventry hierarchy do not get the next appointment right, then they will face further backlash from fans.

It must also be noted that the Sky Blues have sold several of their prized assets over the last few seasons, with the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare all leaving the club.

While the Sky Blues allowed their best talent to depart, Robins stood by the club and worked with what he had to the best of his ability.

The news of Lampard will likely divide fans given his mixed managerial record, while Skubala is relatively unproven and is currently managing in a lower division.

The news of Skubala being linked with a Championship job is fair and just, given his consistent record with League One Lincoln.

The Imps' manager could provide an appealing alternative appointment to Lampard, who is currently considered the favourite for the job.

Whoever the Coventry hierarchy appoint will have their work cut out to improve a struggling side, who are lingering precariously above the relegation zone.