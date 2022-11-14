Coventry City confirm temporary player exit

Coventry City have confirmed that Tom Billson has joined Kidderminster Harriers on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes this season for the Sky Blues and is way down the pecking order under Mark Robins, who has Ben Wilson and Simon Moore in the senior squad.

Therefore, it has been decided that Billson will benefit from a temporary switch and it was announced this afternoon that the stopper had joined the National League North outfit.

Whilst the Championship is taking a break due to the World Cup, Kiddy are about to embark on a busy period and the keeper could feature in seven games over the next month.

A run of four straight defeats in the league has seen Kidderminster drop to 15th in the table, although they are only three points away from the play-off places giving the tight nature of the division.

This will be the latest loan spell in Billson’s career, as he has featured for Barwell and most recently Scunthorpe over the years.

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties and it’s crucially one that will help Billson as he looks to develop and improve as a player.

Of course, featuring for the U23s is helpful but you can’t replicate the importance of proper competitive football and this will be a great learning experience for the stopper in the National League North.

So, it will be interesting to see how it goes and it’s now down to the keeper to impress.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.