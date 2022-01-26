Coventry City confirm player’s temporary exit

Coventry City have confirmed the move of Marcel Hilssner has been completed.

Hilssner has joined 3. Bundesliga outfit FSV Zwickau on loan for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder’s deal runs until June 30, where his new side will be competing in the third tier of German football.

Zwickau are currently 13th in the table.

Hilssner joined the club in the Summer of 2020. The 26-year old went out on loan last season to Oldham Athletic in the second half of the season.

The German arrived from SC Paderborn on an initial three year contract.

However, he has yet to make a single league appearance for Mark Robins’ side since joining the club.

Hilssner made 20 appearances for Oldham in League Two last season, making 15 starts, scoring twice and assisting two times.

Coventry are now ninth in the Championship table following last night’s 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

Up next for Robins’ side is a visit to the Riverside to face play-off rivals Middlesbrough on January 29.

The Verdict

Given Hilssner’s total lack of game time, it makes a lot of sense that the club looked for a move this January.

That he has dropped to the third tier of German football says a lot about the level he should be playing at and likely explains his lack of appearances for Coventry.

He enjoyed a decent half-season in League Two last season, which is perhaps Hilssner’s true level.

Given his age, it is unlikely he will ever make that leap to being a Championship player, so Coventry will surely be looking to move him on permanently in the Summer.