Coventry City confirm decision over the future of 24-year-old

Coventry City have confirmed a transfer offer has been received for Jordan Shipley.

In a statement on the club’s official website, the Sky Blues confirmed an option to extend the player’s contract by 12 months had been triggered.

However, the club went on to claim that a bid has been accepted by an unnamed club for the 24-year-old, with further details to be revealed at a later date.

Shrewsbury Town were recently linked with a move for the Irishman, but it is yet to be confirmed whether they are behind the offer for Shipley.

The midfielder has been with Coventry since breaking through into senior level football.

His debut came during the 2016-17 season at the age of only 18.

Shipley grew in importance to the side in the following years, becoming a useful squad member under Mark Robins as the team earned promotion to the Championship in 2020.

But he has fallen down the pecking order considerably in the second division, having only played a total of 609 minutes in the most recent campaign.

That amounted to eight league starts and a further three appearances from the bench.

It is now seemingly just a matter of days or weeks before his time with the club will come to an end.

The Verdict

Now is the right time for Shipley to part ways with Coventry.

While the midfielder has enjoyed a great spell with the club, he is simply not getting enough minutes to justify staying.

A chance to get a fresh start in a change of scenery is the best move for him at this stage of his career.

Coventry will also earn a fee for the player given the triggered clause in his contract, which shows how it is smart business from the club to have that 12 month option available in his deal.