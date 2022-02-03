Coventry City confirm contract talks with midfielder

Coventry City have opened discussions over a new contract with Gustavo Hamer.

Chief Executive Dave Boddy has confirmed that the club have begun talks with the midfielder over a new deal with the Sky Blues.

Boddy praised the club for its work in recent months to secure the long-term future of other Coventry players. Now the decision makers are hoping to tie down Hamer to a new contract.

“Over the course of the last couple of months we have done excellent work in extending the contracts of Dom Hyam, Matty Godden, Jamie Allen and Callum O’Hare, which also involves further investment,” said Boddy, via the Coventry Telegraph.

“We are in the process of speaking to Gus and his agent about extending his deal as well, and we are positive about that.

“All these things add to the stability of what we are trying to build here and are in line with the way that we have operated under the Mark Robins’ revolution.”

Hamer had been linked with a potential departure from Coventry during the January transfer window, but the player himself denied that he had spoken to any prospective clubs over a move.

Hamer is halfway through a three-year deal that he signed when he arrived at the club in 2020. The 24-year old has featured 23 times in the Championship so far this season, starting 21 games.

Mark Robins’ side are currently 10th in the table, with 40 points from 27 games. The gap to the play-off places is five points, with up to two games in hand on some of their nearest rivals.

Next up for Coventry is a trip to St Mary’s to face Premier League side Southampton in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on February 5.

The Verdict

This is positive news for Coventry City fans. Hamer has been an important player for the club since his arrival.

That the club are being proactive with contract renewals is also a good sign.

This will protect the value of the player if a side does come knocking looking to sign the likes of Hamer in the Summer.

The long-term commitment to their players is also a good reward to recognise their good form.