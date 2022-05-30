Coventry City confirm backroom staff departure

Coventry City enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season and showed a lot of promise in the Championship under Mark Robins.

The structure of the coaching staff is going to look a little different next season, after the club announced that Luke Tisdale will leave his role of U23s manager.

The Sky Blues have worked extremely well with younger players in their swift progression from League Two to the top half of the Championship in recent years and it will be interesting to see who the club bring in as Tisdale’s replacement.

Tisdale issued a farewell message that was published on the club’s website.

He said: “I would like to thank all the players for their incredible effort this season, they have been a brilliant group to coach, and I would like to particularly thank the U23 and first team staff for all the support they have given the programme this season.

“U23s staff have really driven the team forward this season along with incredible support from the first team staff above us.

“It’s been a brilliant seven years at Coventry City and I look forward to watching the whole football club succeed again next season.”

If the Sky Blues are to continue to compete with clubs with deeper pockets than themselves, producing players from the U23 squad for the first team would be a huge bonus and it will be intriguing to see what Tisdale’s next move is.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big Coventry City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Sky Blues fan

1 of 25 1. Who did Coventry sign Matty Godden from? Birmingham City Hull City Peterborough United Ipswich Town

Fabio Tavares seems to be a highly rated player coming through the club’s youth ranks at the moment.

It will be particularly interesting to monitor his integration into the first team next season, with a chance that Viktor Gyokeres leaves the club this summer.

The 21-year-old made seven substitute appearances in the second tier this season and can unsettle defences with his searing pace in behind.

The Sky Blues are a club on the up without doubt at the moment, flying the flag for data scouting enabling overperformance compared to financial spend alongside Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Luton Town and many more and they will be able to attract an exciting appointment to lead to next youth squad approaching U23 level.