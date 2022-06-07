Coventry City confirm 22-year-old’s transfer departure

Coventry City have confirmed the departure of defender Declan Drysdale.

The club announced this morning that the centre-half had joined League Two side Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

Drysdale’s Sky Blues career never really got going after joining the club back in 2019 from Tranmere Rovers, who were a non-league team at the time.

His first loan spell away from the club saw him make three appearances on loan at Solihull Moors, before once again heading out on loan the following season, this time to League One side Gillingham.

Drysdale made 15 appearances for the Gills during his short-term stay there, but was loaned to then League Two side Cambridge United for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for the U’s, and scored one goal during his time there.

In 2021/22, Drysdale was once again loaned out, this time to the Scottish Premiership to join Ross County.

Quiz: Are these 18 Coventry City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Craig Bellamy is Coventry's record signing? True False

The 22-year-old spent more time on the bench than on the pitch in Scotland, though, making just six appearances for the club.

With plenty of loan spells, there was not much time for Drysdale to rack up many appearances in Sky Blue, and he leaves the club having played just six times for Coventry City.

The Verdict

This departure comes as no surprise whatsoever.

Since joining the club in 2019, Drysdale has failed to break into the Coventry City side and it’s clear he would not have done so again next season.

As such, for the player as well as the club, it is probably right to part ways this summer.

The central-defender can now focus on getting regular football in League Two and establishing himself in the EFL.