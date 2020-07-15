Coventry City complete deal to sign four-goal midfielder

Coventry City have announced that they have completed a deal to sign Callum O’Hare on a permanent basis.

O’Hare spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Sky Blues from Aston Villa, but left the Premier League club when his deal expired in the summer.

The 22-year-old played his part in Coventry’s promotion-winning season as well, as they made a long-awaited return to the second tier of English football.

O’Hare made 40 appearances in total for Coventry last season, and chipped in with four goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Mark Robins’ side were crowned champions of League One after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had called a halt to fixtures across the globe.

Robins expressed his delight at signing O’Hare on a permanent deal, and revealed that he was one of the club’s main transfer targets heading into the summer.

“We are delighted to welcome Callum back to the club.

“Callum has been one of our main transfer targets as we prepare for the Championship campaign, and we’re very pleased to have fought off competition from other clubs to secure his signature.

“We know what great attributes Callum has and the quality he can bring to the side, as he showed in his contribution to our League One winning campaign. He is a popular member of the squad, and I know fans will welcome his arrival.

“He is a player who is continuing to develop as a footballer, and we look forward to him being part of our squad on a permanent basis.”

The Verdict:

What a signing this is for Coventry City.

O’Hare was brilliant for them in their promotion-winning season in League One, and they’ll be delighted to get this agreement in place before the transfer window opens.

He’ll be eager to prove himself in the Championship as well, and if he can replicate the type of performances he did in League One with the Sky Blues, then they’ll surprise a few teams next season.

A shrewd bit of business by Mark Robins’ side, that’s for sure.