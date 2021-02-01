Coventry City closing on permanent deal for EFL player

Sky Bet Championship side Coventry City are closing in on a deal to sign Rochdale player Fabio Tavares on a permanent basis.

The Sky Bet League One side have got several good young players at the moment and are looking to use them to help them along in the third tier.

Indeed, Tavares is one of them and, though he has only been used largely as a substitute this season for Dale, it is clear the 20-year-old has caught the eye of the Sky Blues enough for them to want to bring him in.

As per Lyall Thomas on Twitter, the young attacker will sign a permanent contract today that will last for the next two and a half years:

The Verdict

Mark Robins will have his eye on the future with this potential deal with Tavares showing flashes of what he can do in League One.

He’s a young player with plenty to prove and Coventry will be hoping to get the best out of him in the years to come.

Clearly, they feel as though moving now when he’s probably still going under the radar having not played much in League One this season is the shrewdest policy and time will only tell as to how that pays off.