Coventry City closing in on transfer agreement with PL club for 22-year-old

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to terminate Viktor Gyokeres’ loan at Swansea City and send him straight back out into the Championship with Coventry City, per The Athletic.

The Swedish international – a 2018 Seagulls signing from Brommapojkarna – was given his first taste of English league football when a temporary move to the Swans was sanctioned in October.

The 22-year-old was expected to get regular game-time and goals at the Liberty Stadium due to their lack of natural strikers, but it’s been a bit of a struggle for Gyokeres in both starting games and finding the back of the net.

Out of his 11 league appearances, Gyokeres has started just twice and has spent five of the last six games glued to the bench – prompting a discussion about the future of his season-long deal in South Wales.

And according to Brighton reporter Andy Naylor, the two clubs have decided to end the loan, with Gyokeres instead heading north to the Sky Blues despite interest from Malmo in his home country.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet for the Swans, Gyokeres will join Mark Robins’ side who themselves are struggling for a regular supply of goals, with the likes of Matty Godden and Tyler Walker not proving to be prolific in the second tier.

Albion must be confident that Gyokeres will be guaranteed game-time at St. Andrews, and with Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer providing creativity through the middle, the Swede should get plenty of chances to try and put away.

The Verdict

This is a great deal for all parties – especially Gyokeres.

He notched seven times for St. Pauli in the second tier of German football last season, so Gyokeres clearly knows how to find the back of the net, but just needs the time on the pitch to show what he can do.

Brighton aren’t exactly blessed with a mass amount of strikers themselves, so this four-month period will be a fantastic chance for the Sweden international to show what he can do to Graham Potter before potentially coming back next season to fight for a first team place.