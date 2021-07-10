Coventry City are in advance talks to secure the signature of their former loanee Bright Enobakhare on a permanent deal this summer, according to Football Insider.

Enobakhare has reportedly been on Coventry’s transfer radar this summer with the 23-year-old available on a free transfer after he left Bengal City. That comes after he managed to make 12 appearances for the Indian side, scoring three goals in the process, after arriving there in January following his exit from AEK Athens.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Coventry are now close to reaching an agreement with Enobakhare that would see him arrive on a free transfer. That comes with him believed to be in advanced talks with Mark Robins’ side over a potential return to the Sky Blues ahead of the start of next season.

Enobakhare spent time out on loan with Coventry from Wolves during the 2018/19 campaign where he impressed with his performances in League One. In total, the attacker managed to register six goals and three assists in his 18 league appearances that campaign. Moves elsewhere since have not gone to plan for him really though barring his brief spell with Bengal City.

The Verdict

This would be a signing that makes a lot of sense for Coventry this summer, with the Sky Blues already familiar with the qualities that Enobakhare would bring to the table for them in the Championship. It would be a good move for the 23-year-old, who needs to find a settled permanent home where he can realise his potential with regular game time in a stable environment.

Enobakhare has yet to really prove himself at Championship level though, having made some promising cameo appearances for Wolves in their 2017/18 promotion-winning season but then struggling during a loan spell with Wigan Athletic in 2019/20.

Having said that, Robins and the Sky Blues will know all about how to get the best out of the 23-year-old and as a result, he would be a smart addition for them to make to their squad this summer. It is certainly worth the gamble considering they can snap him up on a free transfer.