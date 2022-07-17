Coventry City closing in on sealing deal for Crystal Palace defender

Coventry City are closing in on sealing a loan deal for Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Sky Blues are set to sign Adaramola on loan from the Eagles when he returns from his side’s pre-season tour.

The left-back was linked with a move to Preston North End earlier this summer.

However, as per Nixon, the Lilywhites have now pulled out of the race for Adaramola.

A product of Palace’s youth academy, the 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Premier League outfit during their FA Cup clash with Hartlepool United earlier this year.

Following this particular breakthrough, Adaramola featured again for the Eagles in their meeting with Stoke City in the fifth-round of the aforementioned competition.

Yet to make an appearance in the top-flight for Palace due to the presence of Tyrick Mitchell, the defender will be hoping to make strides in terms of his development at Coventry during the 2022/23 campaign.

Having finished 12th in the Championship standings earlier this year, the Sky Blues will be determined to reach new heights at this level under the guidance of Mark Robins in the new term.

The Verdict

Having already bolstered their defensive options by signing Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle on loan from Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, Coventry have now seemingly found a solution to their lack of options at left-back.

No longer able to call upon the services of Ian Maatsen, the Sky Blues will be hoping that Adaramola will be able to provide some competition in this particular position for Jake Bidwell.

When you consider that Robins was able to nurture Maatsen’s talent during the previous campaign, there is no reason why he cannot get the best out of Adaramola next season.

By maintaining their consistency throughout the upcoming campaign, Coventry could potentially challenge for a top-six finish with Adaramola in their side.