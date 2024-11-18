Coventry City are now in advanced talks to appoint Frank Lampard.

This has been reported by Florian Plettenberg, who believes the Sky Blues are closing in on the Chelsea legend, but are yet to finalise the deal.

Lampard has already got plenty of managerial experience under his belt, first being given an opportunity to shine at a senior level by Derby County.

He took the Rams to the play-off final during his first and only season at Pride Park during the 2018/19 campaign, but they fell just short at Wembley in the end.

Despite suffering Wembley heartbreak, he was offered the top job at Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2019. Unsurprisingly, he took that job and remained in the English capital for around 18 months before his dismissal.

He then spent less than a year at Everton, before returning to Stamford Bridge for what was a poor caretaker spell.

Despite the fact he has endured some real lows during his career, he could return to management in the short term, with Coventry being heavily linked with a move for him.

The Sky Blues are currently in 17th place following a poor start to the season under Mark Robins.

Championship Table (16th-18th) (As of November 18th, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

Robins did an exceptional job during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but he was dismissed earlier this month, and his successor will now have to pick the players up and get them to reach their full potential.

There may be work to do in the transfer market in January, but the Midlands side have plenty of the ingredients needed to compete at the top end of the table, and it's clear to see that they are underperforming at this stage.

Coventry City now closing in on Frank Lampard

Lampard looks to be at the top of the list to take charge at the CBS Arena, with reporter Plettenberg revealing that the Sky Blues are now in advanced talks to appoint the former England international.

This deal isn't done yet, but with talks advanced, it now seems likely that he will take the reins in the Midlands and have another opportunity to impress in the Championship, having done a good job at Derby.

There are still details to be clarified, but once those are sorted, it looks as though he will be the man to replace Robins at the CBS Arena.

Frank Lampard may find it difficult at Coventry City

The good thing for Lampard, if he takes over, is the fact he will have an exceptional group of players at his disposal.

He will also be backed by a big fanbase who can make a real difference at the CBS Arena when in top form.

However, some fans will feel that Robins (pictured above) should never have left, even after Doug King's comments at a recent forum.

And with this in mind, Lampard will be under pressure from the start to do well.

Coventry may not be doing well at the moment, but because they have an excellent squad, there will be high expectations of the Sky Blues and that may not aid Lampard.

He has the potential to do well in the Midlands though.