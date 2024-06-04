Coventry City are set to complete the signing of midfielder Marko Stamenic from Crvena Zvezda.

That's according to a report from Serbian outlet Sportal, who say that the Championship club will pay a seven-figure fee for the 22-year-old.

Having been born in New Zealand, Stamenic began his senior career in his home country, before moving to Denmark to join FC Copenhagen in March 2020.

After three years there, the midfielder joined Crvena Zvezda on a free transfer last summer, before helping the club win a domestic double in Serbia this season.

In total he made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Serbian giants, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.

Marko Stamenic senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Crvena Zvezda 35 2 1 FC Copenhagen 23 0 0 HB Koge 23 2 0 Team Wellington 7 1 0 As of 4th June 2024

Stamenic progress has also seen him win 21 caps at senior international level for New Zealand, where he has scored once for his country in the process.

Now however, it looks as though Stamenic is set to be on the move again this summer, with a switch to Coventry City now seemingly in the pipeline.

Coventry City set to complete midfielder signing

As per this latest update, Stamenic is now set to be sold by Crvena Zvezda, just a year after he joined the club.

His next destination is apparently expected to be Coventry, with the Sky Blues reportedly set to pay a fee of around €5million for his services.

A separate report from Serbia has also suggested that Crvena Zvezda will receive 10% of any future fee that is paid to sign the midfielder.

There are still three years remaining on Stamenic's contract with the Serbian giants, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, they are in a strong position to negotiate with Coventry over the terms of this deal.

If confirmed, Stamenic could become the second signing of the summer transfer window for Mark Robins' side already.

Winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has already joined the club from Australian outfit MacArthur FC.

Coventry finished last season ninth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the play-off places, while also enjoying an incredible run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Stamenic could be an interesting signing for Coventry City

In some ways, this does look as though it could be a smart signing for the Sky Blues to get done at this stage of the transfer window.

Liam Kelly has already moved on following the expiration of his contract, while there is also speculation around the future of Ben Sheaf.

As a result, Coventry may well need some extra depth in the centre of their midfield for next season, which Stamenic can provide.

His success in Serbia also offers some promise as to just what he might be able to do at The CBS Arena, and at 22, he does have some decent resale potential.

However, a €5million fee is a lot to pay for a player making a move to a new country while still at the early stages of his career, which could lead to questions about whether he can make the required impact for the Sky Blues especially immediately after his move.

With that in mind, it could be intriguing to see just how this signing plays out for Coventry City, if it is one thet are able to get over the line.